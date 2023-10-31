Queen Camilla chooses sentimental jewels for lavish state banquet

Queen Camilla was the picture of elegance as she and King Charles arrived in a flash of light bulbs at the Kenyan state banquet on Tuesday night.
Arriving on the red carpet, Her Majesty, 76, opted for a blue tunic top and palazzo-style trousers by her go-to designer, Anna Valentine.
The Queen styled her feathered bob in her signature wavy blow-dry, and accessorised with sentimental jewels.
Camilla sported a diamond elephant bracelet and a necklace and a diamond Van Cleef & Arpels snake necklace which once belonged to her grandmother.
The couple dined on an eight-course menu including Malindi lobster and seared seafood ravioli flavoured bisque, pan-seared salmon with Champagne Beurre Blanc and a dessert platter, including mini portions of Kenyan and British-inspired honey cake.
In a speech, the King paid tribute to his late mother Elizabeth II, saying she had a "particular affection" for the country where she had become Queen in 1952, and spoke of Prince William's decision to propose to Charles's now "beloved daughter-in-law" Kate in Kenya in 2010.
Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla were warmly greeted by Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi.
The Queen began her first day of engagements in a white Anna Valentine crepe silk dress and Queen Elizabeth II's diamond oyster brooch.
Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain and Charles later held a bilateral meeting with the Kenyan statesman while Camilla had separate talks with Mrs Ruto.
Later, the Queen joined children for story time at Eastlands Library in Nairobi, where she told young readers to "explore" the world as they do in books.
Camilla also showcased her travel style as the royal family's Instagram account shared a rare video of Charles and Camilla intently reading through their briefs onboard RAF Voyager on their flight to Nairobi on Monday. Take a look in the clip below...
The Queen opted for a business-casual look in a tailored navy trouser suit layered over a V-neck knit jumper and crisp white shirt.
And in the clip, she also appeared to be barefoot, wearing nothing but what appeared to be black compression socks.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's menu at Kenya state banquet
- Beetroot and goat cheese foam with hazelnut crumble
- Cream of roasted butternut, chestnut and truffle soup
- Malindi lobster and seared seafood ravioli flavoured bisque
- Watercress and stilton salad with candied apples and walnuts
- Palate cleanser: lemon and raspberry sorbet
- Pan-seared salmon with Champagne beurre blanc
- Beef Wellington, chateau potatoes and minted asparagus (with chicken Wellington for the high table)
- Dessert symphony: A visually stunning dessert platter with miniature portions of Kenyan and British inspired honey cake, carrot and walnut square, earl grey tea crumble and sarova chocolate cake
- Petit fours and coffee (including chocolate truffles and macaroons, with Kenyan coffee or tea)
