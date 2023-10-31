Queen Camilla chooses sentimental jewels for lavish state banquet

Queen Camilla was the picture of elegance as she and King Charles arrived in a flash of light bulbs at the Kenyan state banquet on Tuesday night.

Arriving on the red carpet, Her Majesty, 76, opted for a blue tunic top and palazzo-style trousers by her go-to designer, Anna Valentine.

The Queen styled her feathered bob in her signature wavy blow-dry, and accessorised with sentimental jewels.

Camilla sported a diamond elephant bracelet and a necklace and a diamond Van Cleef & Arpels snake necklace which once belonged to her grandmother.

The couple dined on an eight-course menu including Malindi lobster and seared seafood ravioli flavoured bisque, pan-seared salmon with Champagne Beurre Blanc and a dessert platter, including mini portions of Kenyan and British-inspired honey cake.

In a speech, the King paid tribute to his late mother Elizabeth II, saying she had a "particular affection" for the country where she had become Queen in 1952, and spoke of Prince William's decision to propose to Charles's now "beloved daughter-in-law" Kate in Kenya in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Kenya, 1952 Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Kenya, 1952 © Getty Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Nairobi, Kenya, 1952 The late Queen Elizabeth II's 1952 visit to Kenya became a historic one. The then Princess Elizabeth, aged 25, and Prince Philip stopped in the East Africa country on their way to Australia and New Zealand. On 6 February, the couple had just returned to Sagana Lodge, after a night spent at the Treetops Hotel. Elizabeth's father King George VI died in the night at Sandringham House, Norfolk and 4,000 miles away, Philip broke the news to his wife. Just hours later, the pair were on a plane on their way back to London, where the Princess set foot on UK soil for the first time as Queen. On 8 February 1952, Elizabeth II was formally proclaimed Queen at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace. Her coronation later took place at Westminster Abbey on 2 June 1953.

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla were warmly greeted by Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi.

The Queen began her first day of engagements in a white Anna Valentine crepe silk dress and Queen Elizabeth II's diamond oyster brooch.

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain and Charles later held a bilateral meeting with the Kenyan statesman while Camilla had separate talks with Mrs Ruto.

Later, the Queen joined children for story time at Eastlands Library in Nairobi, where she told young readers to "explore" the world as they do in books.

Camilla also showcased her travel style as the royal family's Instagram account shared a rare video of Charles and Camilla intently reading through their briefs onboard RAF Voyager on their flight to Nairobi on Monday. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla share rare look inside luxury plane

The Queen opted for a business-casual look in a tailored navy trouser suit layered over a V-neck knit jumper and crisp white shirt.

And in the clip, she also appeared to be barefoot, wearing nothing but what appeared to be black compression socks.

© Getty The King and Queen raise a toast at the state banquet

Beetroot and goat cheese foam with hazelnut crumble

Cream of roasted butternut, chestnut and truffle soup

Malindi lobster and seared seafood ravioli flavoured bisque

Watercress and stilton salad with candied apples and walnuts

Palate cleanser: lemon and raspberry sorbet

Pan-seared salmon with Champagne beurre blanc

Beef Wellington, chateau potatoes and minted asparagus (with chicken Wellington for the high table)

Dessert symphony: A visually stunning dessert platter with miniature portions of Kenyan and British inspired honey cake, carrot and walnut square, earl grey tea crumble and sarova chocolate cake

Petit fours and coffee (including chocolate truffles and macaroons, with Kenyan coffee or tea)

