Princess Gabriella, 8, marks royal first in £435 Louboutin shoes

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco stepped into the royal spotlight with their children on Sunday as they joined the nation in marking Monaco's National Day at the Palais Princier.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both eight, put on a united front beside their parents, looking immaculate in matching outfits as they twinned in tailored outfits.

While Jacques was his father's mini-me in a military uniform, Princess Gabriella looked sublime in a double-breasted navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023

The eight-year-old looked so smart in a navy coat and beret, as Princess Charlene defied expectations in the same outfit in a vibrant cherry-red hue.

The young royal even marked a royal debut in dainty heeled shoes, sporting the 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights.

© Getty Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in matching Didierangelo outfits

Catching sight of the famous scarlet sole on Princess Gabriella's patent shoes sparked a fashion frenzy amongst royal fans on social media, who weighed in on the royal's first wearing heels.

© Getty The young royal wore Louboutin shoes

Rushing to comment on a post by visual style blog @royalfashionpolice, one fan penned: "Gabrielle is a beautiful princess emulating her mom’s chic style."

"I love the heels on the shoes, we don’t know Gabriella’s personality and perhaps she wanted them," added a second fan, while another wrote: "I love them… I wish they had them in adult sizes."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in scarlet

Chiming in on the Monegasque royals' show-stopping outfits, many shared their love for Princess Charlene's daring red ensemble. "This is absolutely sublime. A true princess in Monochromatic red. The earrings are spectacular. This screams royalty."

On Christian Louboutin's website, Princess Gabriella's Betsina shoes are on sale for £435. The sophisticated shoes boast a curved vamp, black patent calf leather and iconic Loubi red lining.

© Valery Hache / Getty (L to R) Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco stand to attention in the Prince's Palace of Monaco

"This elegant ballerina pump has meticulous finishing details which enhance its sleek lines and curved toe," says the description of the product, which the daughter of Princess Charlene of Monaco paired with a pair of opaque tights.

