Princess Charlene looks radiant with golden blonde hair and berry red lipstick on late night outing

Princess Charlene of Monaco needs no introduction as a maven of effortless dressing. From her Hollywood-worthy red carpet wardrobe to her off-duty jeans and autumn knitwear, there's no dress code the Monegasque royal can't perfect.
On Wednesday, Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert put on a united display as they attended a ceremony on the esplanade of Fort Antoine in Monaco. The South African-born royal wrapped up warm for the occasion, slipping into a 'Ribbed Wool-Blend Midi Dress' from Prada and layering with a wool coat in a buttery cream hue.
The former Olympic swimmer added heeled boots and black gloves to complete her minimalist dressing, cutting an elegant silhouette in the two-tone ensemble.
"We need to talk more about Charlene fashion lately. I really like it, very minimalistic. It’s great to see her out and about," penned a royal fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.
"Princess Charlene is divine," chimed in another fan on the official Palais Princier De Monaco account, as a third wrote: "She's so smiley, I adore this bright blonde."
After a brief season as a brunette, the mother-of-two has returned to her signature blonde pixie cut. Having dappled with frosted highlights, honey-hued lowlights and an all-over ashy blonde, it seems the Princess has finally settled on a golden blonde look for autumn.
Sweeping her glossy cropped hair into an elegant side part, Princess Charlene elevated her outfit with a warm bronzer, feline eyeliner and a festive berry-red lip to attend the event on Wednesday evening. Her husband Prince Albert looked sleek and suave in a black suit layered with a navy wool coat.
The royal's low-key outing comes just days after she caused a stir at the Empire Hall of l'Hôtel de Paris in a simple, yet sophisticated all-black dress adorned with gold details.
The mother-of-two was in attendance at the closing gala of the Festival of Stars, stunning in her silhouette-enhancing dress complete with a boater neckline, billowing batwing sleeves and a sublime, full-length skirt that highlighted her statuesque frame.
The back boasted a vampy backless design, accentuating her feminine silhouette. Princess Charlene was wearing the 'Elmo' dress by royally-loved brand, MaxMara. She teamed it with a 'Diamond Cocktail Leather Clutch Bag' from Jimmy Choo and a logo-engraved leather belt from the same label.
