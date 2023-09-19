Princess Kate steps out in east London rocking a nude power suit

The Princess of Wales was all about the neutral tones to meet with youth charity Streets of Growth

The Princess of Wales was full of charm in a camel-toned ensemble to attend a poignant engagement in east London on Tuesday, hours after showcasing her sartorial prowess in a Holland Cooper double breasted jacket in Yeovil earlier this week.

Princess Kate, 42, looked smart and sophisticated in yet another power suit to meet with Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.

Take a look at the moment she met members of the charity in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate shows her caring side as she meets young people at east London charity

The royal's look consisted of a nude-toned blazer and coordinating cigarette-cut trousers, which she layered over a crisp white T-shirt. Kate slipped into nude, pointed toe heels, adding sophistication to her chic business aesthetic.

© WPA Pool Catherine, Princess of Wales rocked a nude power suit and pointed-toe heels at the east London engagement

Looking effortlessly glamorous, Princess Kate's Rapunzel-like tresses were styled in tumbling curls as she wore her usual glowy makeup combination of a golden bronzer, defined brows and peachy-toned blush.

The royal also added a slick of dark mascara and smokey eyeliner to highlight her enchanting green eyes.

© Getty Princess Kate styled her brunette tresses in tumbling curls

The Princess of Wales' solo outing comes shortly after her husband, Prince William, touched down in New York City to meet and celebrate with winners of the Earthshot Prize.

Royal fans were met with further disappointment when The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the Princess doesn't plan to join her husband to host the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore this November either.

The Earthshot Prize Awards is one of the most glamorous occasions in the royal calendar, with the Prince and Princess of Wales usually making a rare red carpet appearance.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate attending the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Last year, Princess Kate defied expectations in an unforgettable green dress from Solace London, which she rented from fashion rental platform HURR.

The Princess of Wales looked spellbinding in a rented dress at the Earthshot Prize Awards in 2022 - a royal first

The show stopping occasion marked a first for the mother-of-three, who usually opts for bespoke designs or upmarket finds. The royal wore the luxury label's 'Sabina Maxi Dress,' which is a floor-length modern gown featuring an exaggerated neckline and retails for $525.

