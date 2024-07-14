Princess Charlotte twins with Princess Kate in frilled polka dot dress at Wimbledon

The final day of Wimbledon saw the Princess of Wales make a shining return to the spotlight as she braved the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic amid her ongoing cancer treatment.
Joining her in the royal box was her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who looked divine in a navy polka dot dress from Guess as she stood proudly by her mother's side.
Charlotte, nine, was the image of her mother in the sweet chiffon dress, which looked just like the navy blue polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich her mum wore to the Men's Singles Final in 2022.
Chanelling her mother's unmistakable elegance, Charlotte looked divine in her fun polka dot number, which echoed the same elegance of Kate's statement dress worn two years before.
The young royal wore her tumbling brunette hair in her favourite hairstyle; a half-up, half-down braid fastened with a neat navy bow.
Looking cool, calm and collected, Princess Charlotte watched the action unfold on Centre Court through hot pink shades.
Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon debut
It's not the first time Princess Charlotte has joined her mum and dad at Wimbledon. In 2023, the young royal made her debut in the Royal Box alongside her brother, Prince George.
Charlotte channelled summer in a light blue floral dress with frill sleeves and a shirred bodice. Her sleek hair was braided into a half-up, half-down style and fastened with a royal blue ribbon.
The then-eight-year-old royal appeared to be engrossed in the match as her mum pointed out key moments during Alcaraz and Djokovic's showdown.
Clearly invested in the game, Princess Charlotte even crossed her fingers at one point, cheering for Alcaraz as he lifted the trophy.