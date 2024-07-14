Princess Charlotte twins with Princess Kate in frilled polka dot dress at Wimbledon

The final day of Wimbledon saw the Princess of Wales make a shining return to the spotlight as she braved the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Joining her in the royal box was her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who looked divine in a navy polka dot dress from Guess as she stood proudly by her mother's side.

© Getty Deuce: Princess Charlotte copied her mum's Wimbledon style Chanelling her mother's unmistakable elegance, Charlotte looked divine in her fun polka dot number, which echoed the same elegance of Kate's statement dress worn two years before.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte's hair was fastened with a silky blue ribbon The young royal wore her tumbling brunette hair in her favourite hairstyle; a half-up, half-down braid fastened with a neat navy bow.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte rocked Barbie pink sunglasses Looking cool, calm and collected, Princess Charlotte watched the action unfold on Centre Court through hot pink shades.

Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon debut © Simon M Bruty Princess Charlotte watched the Men's Singles Final from the Royal Box in 2023 It's not the first time Princess Charlotte has joined her mum and dad at Wimbledon. In 2023, the young royal made her debut in the Royal Box alongside her brother, Prince George.

© Getty The Princess wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style Charlotte channelled summer in a light blue floral dress with frill sleeves and a shirred bodice. Her sleek hair was braided into a half-up, half-down style and fastened with a royal blue ribbon.