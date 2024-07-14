Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte twins with mum Kate Middleton in matching frilled polka dot dress
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Karwai Tang

Princess Charlotte twins with Princess Kate in frilled polka dot dress at Wimbledon

Game, Set, Match! The Princess of Wales' daughter was her double as the mother-daughter duo watched the tennis

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
5 minutes ago
The final day of Wimbledon saw the Princess of Wales make a shining return to the spotlight as she braved the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic amid her ongoing cancer treatment. 

Joining her in the royal box was her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who looked divine in a navy polka dot dress from Guess as she stood proudly by her mother's side.

Princess Charlotte was the image of her mum, the Princess of Wales, wearing a polka dot navy dress© WPA Pool
Charlotte, nine, was the image of her mother in the sweet chiffon dress, which looked just like the navy blue polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich her mum wore to the Men's Singles Final in 2022. 

Deuce: Princess Charlotte copied her mum's Wimbledon style© Getty
Chanelling her mother's unmistakable elegance, Charlotte looked divine in her fun polka dot number, which echoed the same elegance of Kate's statement dress worn two years before. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L) and Princess Charlotte (L) meet Flora Johnson (R) during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, south west London, on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England. © WPA Pool
Princess Charlotte's hair was fastened with a silky blue ribbon

The young royal wore her tumbling brunette hair in her favourite hairstyle; a half-up, half-down braid fastened with a neat navy bow. 

princess charlotte in polka dot dress wimbledon© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte rocked Barbie pink sunglasses

Looking cool, calm and collected, Princess Charlotte watched the action unfold on Centre Court through hot pink shades. 

Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon debut

Princess Charlotte watched the Men's Singles Final from the Royal Box in 2023© Simon M Bruty
It's not the first time Princess Charlotte has joined her mum and dad at Wimbledon. In 2023, the young royal made her debut in the Royal Box alongside her brother, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches the Wimbledon 2023 men's final© Getty
Charlotte channelled summer in a light blue floral dress with frill sleeves and a shirred bodice. Her sleek hair was braided into a half-up, half-down style and fastened with a royal blue ribbon.

Princess Charlotte crossing fingers at wimbledon© Getty
Princess Charlotte was engrossed in the match

The then-eight-year-old royal appeared to be engrossed in the match as her mum pointed out key moments during Alcaraz and Djokovic's showdown. 

Clearly invested in the game, Princess Charlotte even crossed her fingers at one point, cheering for Alcaraz as he lifted the trophy. 

