Princess Anne exudes royal glamour in knee-high boots and vampish lipstick

Princess Anne brought sartorial splendour to Windsor as she stepped out with her royal family for the thanksgiving service of King Constantine II on Tuesday morning.

The Princess Royal, 73, looked demure in a tailored black dress, looking effortlessly glamorous as she swathed herself in an oversized black shawl.

The sister of King Charles created an exaggerated silhouette with her fringed, wrap-around scarf, instantly commanding attention as she paired it with knee-high tassel boots and a smart black hat.

© Getty Princess Anne stepped out in knee-high boots in Windsor

The Princess added a healthy dose of glamour to her look with a slick of vampish red lipstick; a timeless red lip has been one of the royal's most reached for beauty weapons over the years.

Thrifty Princess Anne, who has been known to rewear clothes from decades prior, no doubt reached into her wardrobe for her memorial-appropriate attire on Tuesday, rather than using the occasion to debut something new.

© Getty Princess Anne and Queen Camilla sat together

"One has the impression that Princess Anne is utterly true to herself which is the hallmark of real style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and her work ethic rather than being defined by what she wears," Rosanna Peel, Sustainable Stylist at Green Salon told HELLO!.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne was all smiles as she departed the thanksgiving service

"I am guessing that she makes an effort to look polished and well turned out for others, not for herself which is such a wonderful and positive approach that resonates," she added.

Keeping her composure, the mother-of-two joined her sister-in-law, Queen Camilla, who arrived at the event solo after King Charles was forced to decline the invite due his ongoing cancer treatment.

© Chris Jackson Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence depart the Thanksgiving Service

The memorial was no doubt a service doused in symbolism and memory for Princess Anne, who was a second cousin of King Constantine. The late Greek monarch enjoyed a close relationship with the British royals aas first cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and a godfather to Prince William.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January 2023. He had been suffering from ill health for a number of years and was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens.