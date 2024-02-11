Princess Anne looks beautiful in blue as she pins precious good luck charm to her coat

Princess Anne has been a pillar of strength over the last few weeks, keeping up with engagements and remaining stoic despite the sad news that her brother, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keeping up with her string of recent appearances, the Princess Royal, 73, was all smiles as she spectated the Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France on Saturday.

Looking fabulous as ever, the mother-of-two opted for a fitted cropped jacket in navy, which perfectly paired with the sleek navy trousers and cloud blue silk scarf she wore neatly knotted around her neck.

© Stu Forster

Catching our attention, however, was the sizable silver brooch pinned to Princess Anne's lapel. With traditional engraving, a large silver disc and four amethysts set around the edge, the royal's eye-catching accessory was certainly a statement piece.

Maxwell Stone, leading jewellery expert at Steven Stone, added that amethyst is a stone which has a longstanding connection to royalty. With its mesmerising purple hues - which was historically a colour only the wealthiest could afford - amethyst is said to symbolise power and prestige.

© ANDY BUCHANAN The Princess Royal wore a large silver brooch

The striking silver brooch is a favourite of Princess Anne's for rugby-related events. She has worn the brooch and events that she’s worn it at include the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and France and a Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland in Edinburgh in March of this year.

It’s clear to see that the Princess Royal associates the piece with Scotland and Scottish rugby.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a symbolic brooch

It's not the first time this week Princess has stepped out wearing a symbolic brooch.

On Wednesday, the hard-working royal attended another engagement, this time in a cherry-red coat accessorised by her Scout reef knot brooch. The gold number featured a twisted design and is adorned with dainty pearls and rubies.

The brooch signifies the family of the World Scout Movement, whilst the knot symbolises the strength of the unity of the World Scout Movement.

© Getty Princess Anne paired her symbolic brooch with a red coat

Zack Stone, an expert at fine jewellery retailer Steven Stone, tells us: "The brooch is the perfect fit for the Princess Royal, who is known for her strong character – particularly at this moment in time when the family are in turmoil due to King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis."

The jewellery expert goes on to say that he estimates the brooch to be worth approximately £4,000 ($5,000).