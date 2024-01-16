Duchess Sophie makes a comeback in stylish suede boots and cinched jacket

Duchess Sophie stepped out for her first public outing of the year and she has shown that classic pieces like suede boots and structured jackets never go out of style. The royal, 58, looked so elegant as she was spotted visiting the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea on Tuesday wearing a cream knitted turtleneck cashmere jumper by N.Peal and a coordinating midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst. She teamed the piece with a flattering tweed jacket in an emerald green shade from Guiliva Heritage that featured a built-in waist tie that cinched in the royal's silhouette.

Prince Edward's wife sported her staple chestnut brown suede knee-high boots with a pointed toe and was seen holding an envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg in the same shade to tie together her block colour look. Sophie wore her hair in a casual blowdry with endless effortless appeal and ditched her no-makeup makeup look in favour of a warm brown smokey eye that complemented her icy blue eyes to perfection. The final touch was a pair of delicate huggie hoop earrings in gold to match the hardware on her clutch.

© klsettlement.org.uk /Aisha Seriki Duchess Sophie wowed in green

The royal's visit to the Katherine Low Settlement marked the charity's 100-year anniversary. The organisation has worked to reduce poverty and isolation and bring the community in Battersea together for ten decades. KLS has royal roots – the charity was opened by the late Queen Mother, the then-Duchess of York, in 1924 and Her Majesty also returned for a visit in 1964 to mark its 40th anniversary.

© klsettlement.org.uk /Aisha Seriki Sophie set out on her first outing of the year

The Duchess paid a visit to the settlement today to learn more about its work and to show her appreciation to the staff and volunteers for their hard work. The visit was an enriching experience for the royal who toured the Settlement visiting an Elders’ chair dance class and met those attending a sewing group for women newly arrived in the UK. She also sat in on a ‘Love to Learn’ mentoring session for children and young people and ended the day with a brief reception where she met more members of the local community and unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

© klsettlement.org.uk /Aisha Seriki Duchess Sophie showed her appreciation

Sarah Gibb, Chief Executive of KLS said "It was an absolute honour for us to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea today. This year marks the charity's 100th anniversary of bringing the Battersea community together and we are thrilled to start our centenary year with a Royal visit. KLS has been lucky enough to have had four previous Royal visits, since it was founded in 1924, and we are extremely grateful for each and everyone of these visits."

© Getty Sophie read with children during the visit

It is not the first time the royal has rocked those incredible suede boots. Sophie put the block-heeled style from Gianvito Rossi with her bright cornflower blue coat by go-to designer Suzannah London that she wore undone to reveal a tweed midi dress in cream with a high neck when she attended Princess Kate's carol concert at Westminster Abbey last December. But this royal re-wear does not mean that Sophie always stuck to her usual style over Christmas.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the gorgeous boots at Christmas time

DISCOVER: Royal ladies in white: 11 times Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and more looked angelic

She stepped out with her husband and children Lady Louise, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham wearing an animal print aesthetic. Sophie paired a khaki ankle-grazing coat dress by Claire Mischevani with the ‘Love 85 Brown Croc Embossed Pumps' from Jimmy Choo, a new feathered fedora hat by Juliet Millinery, and an envelope clutch that blended leopard and snake prints for an unconventional festive look.