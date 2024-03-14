Duchess Sophie rocks trendy trainers and cinched blazer

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her ability to rock daytime chic as she arrived at an engagement with her husband on Thursday.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted arriving at the Arena Birmingham for the All England Open Badminton Championships. The royal was seen in a pair of checked red, black, and white tapered trousers which grazed the ankle.

© Getty Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie arrive at the All England Open Badminton Championships in style

She paired the trousers with a simple black T-shirt with a high neck and a coordinating black single-breasted blazer with padded shoulders and oversized covered buttons down the front.

© Getty Prince Edward also wore a blazer to the event

Sophie blended smart and casual effortlessly. The Duchess popped on a pair of plain white trainers for a relaxed feel but carried a leather clutch with silver hardware to dress the look up.

© Getty Sophie styled her checked trousers with a single-breasted blazer

Completing Sophie's outfit was a simple silver pendant necklace and a pair of drop earrings in the shape of feathers. Her hair was worn down for a laid-back feel to suit the sporty occasion and as always, her makeup was kept to a minimum with the addition of false eyelashes for a finishing touch.

© Getty Sophie dressed up her blazer with a black clutch

© Getty Sophie viewed items from an exhibition during her visit

The royal was seen entering the arena with Prince Edward who was wearing a double-breasted navy blazer with charcoal grey suit trousers, a patterned tie, and suede shoes.

During the Birmingham-based engagement, Sophie viewed items from a badminton exhibition before watching the game from the stands.

© Getty Sophie watched a game

It is shaping up to be a busy week for the Duchess. Sophie was seen in West Sussex on Wednesday where she visited the South of England Agricultural Society's 26th Jim Green Challenge before heading to Manor Green College.

Sophie looked supremely elegant in a chocolate brown trouser suit with a pair of matching leather boots and a floral blouse. For a chic pattern-clashing moment, the royal popped a checked coat over the top in the same warm hues.

Her hair was styled off her face in a gorgeous chignon at the nape of her neck and she beamed as she met participants of the challenge which brings together students and adults with additional needs.

Once at Manor Green College, Her Royal Highness met students from the catering, design and technology, and life skills departments, as well as those involved with the Duke of Edinburgh award.

© Getty Sophie wore a figure-flattering coat dress

The royal was also seen in her best dress when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Sophie looked impeccable in a coat with a fit and flare silhouette which was worn buttoned up like a dress. She styled the piece with a patterned dress which onlookers caught a slight glimpse of around the neckline.

© Getty Sophie wore an unexpected hat

DISCOVER: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's royal evolution from PR blunders to unsung heroes

The mother-of-two popped on a pair of nude suede heels and surprised in a white fedora with black ribbon detailing. Also in attendance were her sister-in-law Princess Anne who pulled the jazziest coat from her wardrobe, as well as the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla who stunned in blue.