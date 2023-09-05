Pippa Middleton soaks up the Italian sun in Barbie pink shorts and sheer lace top ahead of 40th birthday

The sister of the Princess of Wales jet set to Lake Como with her husband, James Matthews

After keeping a low profile over the summer, Pippa Middleton made a splash in Italy with her husband James Matthews this week ahead of her 40th birthday on 6 September.

The Princess of Wales' sister sunned it up in Lake Como while attending a wedding held at the picturesque Villa Balbiano, an illustrious private residence on the lake most famous for being used as a location in the movie House of Gucci.

© Cobra Team / BACKGRID Pippa Middleton was spotted in Italy ahead of her 40th birthday

Pippa was spotted walking to an idyllic pool overlooking the beautiful Lake Como scenery wearing Barbie pink shorts and a white summer top with sheer panels and lace frills. The delicate halterneck strap of her pastel pink bikini was just visible above the rounded neckline of her blouse.

The sister of Princess Kate added retro rounded sunglasses to complete her swimwear ensemble, effortlessly clipping her brunette tresses into a claw clip to soak up the sunshine by the pool. Soft slip-on flats and a large cream shoulder bag completed her low-key summer look.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Pippa's sweetest sisterly moments

Earlier in the week, Pippa looked ethereal in a vibrant scarlet dress at the wedding of friends Anabelle Porter and Max Robinson. The mother-of-three wore a romantic ruffled gown complete with a V-neckline, angelic flutter sleeves and a fluid skirt adorned with rippling red fabric.

Adding to her wedding guest ensemble, Pippa was armed with a statement clutch bag embellished with pearls, shells and the words "Eden Rock'' imprinted in mother-of-pearl lettering.

© Neil Mockford Pippa's unrivalled style reigned supreme at Wimbledon this summer

Eden Rock is the name of her father-in-law's luxury resort in St Barths, suggesting the statement handbag is a souvenir from her family's time at the Caribbean paradise.

Inside Pippa Middleton's fitness routine

It's no secret that Pippa has a penchant for health and fitness. Back in August 2021, collaborated with sportswear label Hoka One and gave an exclusive insight into how she keeps fit, in particular her love of running.

"Over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat.

© Bauer-Griffin Pippa Middleton is seen jogging in London

"Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!" said the star.

Pippa, who welcomed her third child last year, also shed light on her health and fitness routine whilst pregnant.

She said: "Through pregnancies I have tried to keep fit and strong, for the physical benefits but also for the mental and emotional reboot it gives me."