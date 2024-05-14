Zara Tindall's daughter Lena, 5, is a mini fashionista in £35 dress

Zara Tindall has cemented her place as a style icon thanks to her careful balance of low-key fashion and pristine royal outings.

Her children Mia, ten, Lena, five, and Lucas, three, may only be young, but they have already proven they have inherited their mother's fashion prowess. Take little Lena's latest outing at the weekend, for example, who was pictured enjoying the warmer weather in a summer dress on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024.

© James Whatling Lena rocked a Joules summer dress at the Badminton Horse Trials with her sister

Retailing for £35 from high-street store Joules, the cream shirt dress is made from a lightweight cotton textured fabric with a "nature-inspired print" including pink and blue florals, as well as a Peter Pan collar, a pull-tie waistband and a tiered skirt.

Lena dressed it down with sparkly trainers and a green cap as she joined her mother, who rocked an equestrian outfit.

While Zara's look was casual, she has previously sported very similar floral shirt dresses. Back in July 2021, Princess Anne's daughter was pictured with her husband Mike Tindall at The Green Room at Silverstone racecourse, in an elegant floral mini dress by Zimmermann.

© Getty Zara Tindall smiling at husband Mike Tindall

Meanwhile, she wore a longer pastel floral frock from Australian brand Leo Lin at Royal Ascot in 2023, complete with elegant bishop's sleeves, a smart collared neckline and a statement button-down bodice. More recently, the orange and blue rose print of her high-neck belted midi dress at the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day in 2024 was reminiscent of Lena's summer dress. You know what they say, 'Like mother like daughter!'

© Magicmillionspolo The royal often wears floral shirt dresses

When she wasn't wearing jodhpurs at the Badminton Horse Trials, Zara was showcasing her relaxed style in bright white skinny jeans and a navy pinstripe single-breasted blazer from Veronica Beard and a double denim look including an oversized denim shirt by ba&sh.

Zara has made several candid comments on her down-to-earth approach to fashion, which she said she's inherited from her mother Princess Anne.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall was pictured in casual double denim at the Badminton Horse Trials

"I don’t really enjoy shopping. I’m more of an online shopper. It’s a case of when needs must, for me," she told The Times, before adding she is most comfortable in her "stretchy skinny jeans."

She described her style as "very, very casual", adding: "Especially if I’m just at home with the children in the country. It’s jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top. Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us."

