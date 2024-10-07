Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary surprises in rare halterneck silk gown
Queen Mary waving in blazer with hair up© Getty

Queen Mary dazzles in rare silky halterneck gown

King Frederik's wife looked stunning at dinner in Brasília

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary looked fabulous as she stepped out on Friday evening for a dinner at the Danish residence in Brasília during her solo trip to Brazil.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing a Diane von Furstenberg tan and white polka dot midi dress with a halterneck - a rarely-worn cut for the Danish Queen. 

King Frederik's wife's satin number featured a cinched waistline and floaty skirt. It was teamed with gold open-toe heels and a bejewelled belt for an extra touch of glamour. 

She last wore the garment in 2019 when she attended the Carlsberg Foundation Awards. On this occasion, Mary wore her brunette locks in tumbling curls as she participated in her capacity of protector of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and met embassy staff. 

Queen Mary's Brazil tour-drobe

Queen Mary outside in skirt and white shirt© Kongehuset
Queen Mary visited the botanical garden in Brasília

Mary's final look of the trip was worn to visit Palácio Itamaraty which houses the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The mother of four looked classically elegant in a khaki A-line skirt which was belted and teamed with a white linen shirt with the sleeves rolled. 

Queen Mary descending stairs © Kongehuset
Queen Mary looked elegant in this daytime look

The royal also visited the botanical garden in Brasília with the Minister of Climate, Energy and Supply Lars Aagaard in her capacity as protector of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Queen Mary in shirt dress with tan heels smiling with women in white© Kongehuset
Queen Mary styled the shirt dress with tan heels

Earlier in the trip, Queen Margrethe's daughter-in-law was seen during a visit to the public school Centro Educacional do Lago where she was introduced to the Brazilian school food program. 

She wowed in a blue and white striped shirt dress from Stella Jean with a tan raffia belt and brown leather heels.

Queen Mary in polka dots

Queen Mary in polka dots at Christiansborg Castle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2ndR) and his wife Olena Zelenska (R) are received by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C), Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark © Getty
Queen Mary wore polka dots to an engagement at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen

Prince Christian's mother always looks super stylish in polka dots. Last August she was seen welcoming Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena in the Hall of Knights at Christiansborg Castle where she wore a black and white number.

The then-Crown Princess Mary teamed the Prada dress featuring gold buttons with snakeskin nude pumps.

Crown Princess Mary in polka dot navy dress© Getty
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark visits the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair

Her polka dot looks date all the way back to 2013 when she visited the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair in a navy silky number styled with a coral leather clutch.

