Queen Mary oozes royal glamour in dramatic deep-V dress for evening outing

Queen Mary seldom disappoints when it comes to her sartorial portfolio and on Thursday, the Danish queen stepped out looking sensational.

The senior royal, 52, was pictured at the Concert Hall of Odense where she presented the Léonie Sonning’s Music Prize. For the occasion, Mary opted for an elegant ETRO gown that was black and featured long billowing sleeves and multi-coloured floral detailing.

Her chic ensemble wouldn't be complete without a pair of royal-approved shoes, so Mary slipped on a pair of beautiful satin Manolo Blanc heels in a beautiful aubergine shade, adorned with a bedazzling square.

The photos were shared on the official Instagram account for the Danish royal family alongside the words: "The Swiss flautist Emmanuel Pahud received Denmark's biggest music award last night, the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize, at a big party concert in Odense Koncerthus sch.

Her Majesty the Queen was present to witness the concert as well as hand over the special music award that has been awarded since 1959. [Camera emoji] Birgitte Carol Heiberg, JFM samt Lasse Lagoni ©."

As for accessories, Mary donned her 18-carat gold necklace that featured an 'F' pendant, the initial of her husband, King Frederick.

When it came to her hair and makeup for the dazzling evening, Mary styled her deep brown tresses in a bouncy blow-dry. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of fluttery mascara, warm bronzer and subtle pink lipstick.

© Getty A family balcony appearance for Frederik's 56th birthday

The event took place just days after Mary stunned alongside her husband King Frederick on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg alongside their four children and Queen Margrethe on the monarch's birthday on Sunday.

Contrasting her chic black gown later in the week, Mary opted for a vibrant pink midi dress from No. 21's spring/summer 2018 collection, while her daughters, Princess Isabella, 17, and Princess Josephine, 13, borrowed pieces from their mother's wardrobe.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Eldest daughter Isabella looked beautiful wearing a navy blue and floral wrap dress by Zimmermann.

Meanwhile, Josephine rocked an elegant blue and white frock from Paul & Joe.

Frederik and his sons, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Prince Vincent, 13, matched in navy suits.