Queen Mary looked splendid as she embarked on another solo outing during her royal visit to Brazil.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was seen during a visit to the public school Centro Educacional do Lago where she was introduced to the Brazilian school food program.

© Getty Queen Mary visited the Centro Educacional do Lago (CEL) school in Brasilia Mary wore a gorgeous blue and white striped shirt dress from Stella Jean with a collared neckline and rolled long sleeves. The cinched garment was belted with a tan raffia number to define the waistline and featured an A-line floaty skirt.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary styled the shirt dress with tan heels King Frederik's wife teamed the classic shirt dress with strappy tan heels and stacked gold bracelets. Her hair was worn in tumbling waves and her natural makeup look featured a warm brown eyeshadow look.

© Kongehuset Mary swapped her heels for trainers Later in the day the mother of four swapped her tan heels for a pair of chunky white trainers and popped on a fedora hat as she visited the Brazilian agricultural research institute in Cerrados.

© Kongehuset Mary re-wore her raffia belt Her Majesty was shown a joint project between Embrapa Cerrado and the Danish company Ellepot, which delivers sustainable and biodegradable plant pots and equipment for plant solutions.

A royal re-wear © Getty Then-Crown Princess Mary wore the dress in Fiji in 2023 The Queen previously wore the striped number in April 2023 on a royal trip to Fiji where it was styled with a more understated skinny tan leather belt.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark attended the Paris Olympics Mary also wore her lovely raffia belt in Paris this summer as she watched the men's tennis semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada at the Olympics. She used the bold accessory to liven up a pair of white Rabens Saloner trousers and the powder blue 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta.

Queen Mary's trip to Brazil © Getty Queen Mary fed the sweet baby manatee Her recycled Stella Jean moment wasn't the royal's only stylish outing of the trip. She was offered the opportunity to feed a baby manatee when she visited the National Institute for Amazon Research in Manaus wearing a Sandro printed dress.

© Getty Queen Mary met with Brazil's President Luiz Inazio Lula da Silva DISCOVER: Queen Mary recycles most breathtaking strapless gown in her collection Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe's daughter-in-law rocked a chic updo and floral dress when she met with Brazil's president Luiz Inazio Lula da Silva at the presidential palace in Brasilia.