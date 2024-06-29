Princess Rajwa of Jordan cradles baby bump in ruched designer gown and glimmering jewels

Princess Rajwa looked stunning as ever in a new photo shared by her mother-in-law Queen Rania on Friday to celebrate her husband Crown Prince Hussein's 30th birthday.

The mum-to-be cradled her blossoming baby bump in a ruched gown from Rabanne with elbow-grazing sleeves, a round neckline, and a floaty skirt. The designer number, which came in a buttermilk yellow hue, also featured gold buttons down one side.

© Instagram/Queen Rania Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are expecting their first child

Her brunette locks billowed in the wind, revealing a pair of intricate silver earrings. She also wore dainty bracelets and an array of rings.

As ever, the Princess' makeup was pristine with a light shadow on the eyes and a natural lip. The Jordanian Queen penned: "Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!".

Princess Rajwa's pregnancy style file

Crown Prince Hussein's wife has dazzled in an array of gorgeous outfits since announcing her pregnancy in April.

© The Hashemite Royal Court Princess Rajwa was beaming in the royal portraits

The royal was seen on 1 June in an official portrait from the Royal Hashemite Court wearing a stunning red Alice + Olivia dress with a high neckline, ruched waist, and pleated chiffon skirt.

© Aspire : Wedding Photography The royal is expecting her first baby with Crown Prince Hussein

The 'Vernia' maxi dress was teamed with stacked 'Eyet' bracelets in gold and silver from Rainbow K and she also wore a pair of gold chandelier earrings which were reportedly designed by Princess Rajwa's aunt Afra Al Sudairi.

She also revealed her beautiful baby bump during a milestone moment for the Jordanian royal family. Rajwa made a glamorous appearance to mark her father-in-law King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee earlier this month wearing a beautiful deep red caped number.

© Crown Prince Al Hussein Crown Prince Al Hussein was seen alongside his wife, Princess Rajwa

Her dress was made bespoke by Honayda and crafted by Jordanian artisans. The look was teamed with the 'Didi 45 Quisilver Slingback Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and her chic updo revealed the 'Reflection de Cartier' earrings which retail for over £80,000.

© Royal Hashemite Court Around 3,200 personnel from all military and security formations and units marched before the stands

On more casual days, Rajwa can be seen donning denim as she prepares for motherhood. The Saudi Arabian-born architect was spotted in May shopping for baby items in Jordan's capital city of Amman wearing a relaxed denim jumpsuit and a pair of white trainers.

© Alwakeel News / X Princess Rajwa was spotted shopping in Amman

Photos of the royal visiting the shop were shared on the brand's official Instagram account, which were captioned: "We were thrilled to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein to Peek-a-Boo Store yesterday! It was an honor to have her explore our carefully selected products during this special time!

"We wish her a smooth and joyful journey through her pregnancy as she prepares for a new addition to the royal family. Congratulations, Princess Rajwa!"