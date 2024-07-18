Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Rajwa is a vision in bump-skimming designer gown
Crown Prince Hussein and rajwa in field© Getty

Princess Rajwa is a vision in baby bump-skimming designer gown

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein visited Digitales in style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked radiant as she stepped out with her husband Crown Prince Hussein for a visit to Digitales, a Jordanian company that creates content on social issues.

The Princess, 30, was seen wearing the 'Drina' silk and linen dress in a deep caramel hue from Max Mara. The shin-skimming number featured a relaxed open neckline and an elasticated waist to beautifully accentuate her blossoming baby bump.

The royal elevated her outfit with designer accessories. Rajwa carried the timeless 'Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Pink Padded Leather Bag' from Fendi and coordinated the chic accessory with the 'Satin Ballet Flats in Light Pink' from Miu Miu. 

Crown Prince Hussein's wife's hair was styled in bouncy waves and swept over one shoulder while her makeup look naturally enhanced her beauty. Her husband wore an open-necked shirt and navy suit.

Princess Rajwa's pregnancy

Crown Prince Al Hussein alongside his wife, Princess Rajwa© Crown Prince Al Hussein
The couple will soon be parents

The royals announced they were expecting their first child in April. 

Princess Rajwa in a red dress© Aspire : Wedding Photography
Rajwa is the daughter of Azza al-Sudairi and the late Khalid al-Saif

A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

Pregnant Princess Rajwa dazzled in a bespoke Honayda gown designed by Honayda Serafi and crafted by Jordanian artisans© Royal Hashemite Court
Pregnant Princess Rajwa dazzled in a bespoke Honayda gown to the Silver Jubilee of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Since the announcement, the royal has been seen on a handful of outings and in an array of official royal portraits looking the picture of a glowing mother-to-be.

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan posing in the sun© Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are expecting their first child

In June, Rajwa's mother-in-law Queen Rania took to Instagram to share a new photo of the royal parents-to-be to mark her son's birthday.

Crown Prince Hussein standing with Princess Rajwa, who wears a yellow dress© Royal Hashemite Court
Rajwa is a glowing mother-to-be

"Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!," penned King Abdullah II's wife. Rajwa looked stunning in a satin Rabanne dress in a buttermilk hue.

Princess Rajwa's royal wedding

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding © Getty
Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The Princess announced her pregnancy following her royal wedding on 1 June 2023. For her picture-perfect nuptials at Zahran Palace in Amman, Rajwa wore a breathtaking Elie Saab dress with long sleeves, an asymmetric neckline, and ruching across the waist.

Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony© Royal Hashemite Court
Rajwa Al Saif wore Elie Saab

The bride, who is the daughter of the late president of the Al Saif Group, accented the look with a billowing veil and the unusual train of her dress featured laser-cut flowers for a modern touch. The former Saudi architect also wore a stunning diamond tiara featuring the inscription 'Rajwatun min Allah' meaning 'A prayer answered by God.'

Kate Middleton wearing Elie Saab dress Jordan Royal wedding 2023© Royal Hashemite Court
Kate wearing Elie Saab dress Jordan Royal wedding 2023

DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa of Jordan's majestic home to raise first baby near grandparents 

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance. Kate looked stunning, also opting to wear Elie Saab, in a blush pink gown with billowing sleeves and a high neck.

