Princess Rajwa is a vision in baby bump-skimming designer gown

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked radiant as she stepped out with her husband Crown Prince Hussein for a visit to Digitales, a Jordanian company that creates content on social issues.
The Princess, 30, was seen wearing the 'Drina' silk and linen dress in a deep caramel hue from Max Mara. The shin-skimming number featured a relaxed open neckline and an elasticated waist to beautifully accentuate her blossoming baby bump.
The royal elevated her outfit with designer accessories. Rajwa carried the timeless 'Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Pink Padded Leather Bag' from Fendi and coordinated the chic accessory with the 'Satin Ballet Flats in Light Pink' from Miu Miu.
Crown Prince Hussein's wife's hair was styled in bouncy waves and swept over one shoulder while her makeup look naturally enhanced her beauty. Her husband wore an open-necked shirt and navy suit.
You may also like
Princess Rajwa's pregnancy
The royals announced they were expecting their first child in April.
A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."
It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."
Since the announcement, the royal has been seen on a handful of outings and in an array of official royal portraits looking the picture of a glowing mother-to-be.
In June, Rajwa's mother-in-law Queen Rania took to Instagram to share a new photo of the royal parents-to-be to mark her son's birthday.
"Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!," penned King Abdullah II's wife. Rajwa looked stunning in a satin Rabanne dress in a buttermilk hue.
Princess Rajwa's royal wedding
The Princess announced her pregnancy following her royal wedding on 1 June 2023. For her picture-perfect nuptials at Zahran Palace in Amman, Rajwa wore a breathtaking Elie Saab dress with long sleeves, an asymmetric neckline, and ruching across the waist.
The bride, who is the daughter of the late president of the Al Saif Group, accented the look with a billowing veil and the unusual train of her dress featured laser-cut flowers for a modern touch. The former Saudi architect also wore a stunning diamond tiara featuring the inscription 'Rajwatun min Allah' meaning 'A prayer answered by God.'
DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa of Jordan's majestic home to raise first baby near grandparents
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance. Kate looked stunning, also opting to wear Elie Saab, in a blush pink gown with billowing sleeves and a high neck.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!