Call the Midwife star Laura Main makes waves in Duchess Sophie's favourite dress

The O2 Arena was flooded with well-dressed stars on Wednesday night from Strictly stars to soap actors to celebrate the National Television Awards. But it was Call the Midwife actress Laura Main who caught our eye.

The star, who plays Shelagh Turner in the BBC fan favourite drama, looked beautiful in a white gown which will feel familiar to royal followers. The actress took to the red carpet in a floor-length Suzannah London dress which the Duchess of Edinburgh wore to Royal Ascot this summer.

© Getty Laura Main wore Suzannah London Laura styled the sheer-sleeved number covered in flowers with a cream clutch and a slicked It-girl updo which was poles apart from her 1960s bob she dons on the set of the adored East End drama.

© Getty Laura wore a royally-approved look For makeup, the actress wore a peachy lip and spidery long lashes.

© Getty Laura Main posed with her Call the Midwife co-stars She posed with fellow Call the Midwife stars Helen George who wowed in a bejwelled LBD, as well as Cliff Parisi and Megan Cusack.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore the dress in June The Duchess of Edinburgh chose the bridal white look on a fitting day - her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward.

© Getty Sophie wore a wide-brimmed hat Sophie wore the 'Keres' dress in a slightly shorter ankle-skimming length and teamed it with a white Strathberry bag, 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, and a Jane Taylor hat.

Royal fashion inspiration © Getty Josie wore a dress similar to Meghan Markle's Laura Main wasn't the only guest at the NTAs to take inspiration from the royal style set. This Morning host Josie Gibson wore a caped black fitted gown that resembled Meghan Markle's blue Safiyaa number which she wore to a state dinner in Fiji alongside Prince Harry in 2018.

© Getty Zara modelled her NTA look on Kate's 2011 dress Meanwhile, Zara McDermott wore a black strapless mermaid gown, much like the style the Princess of Wales donned to The Sun Military Awards at the Imperial War Museum in 2011.

Laura Main's vintage look © Shutterstock Laura Main stars as Shelagh Turner The actress is unrecognisable as Dr. Turner's wife Shelagh in the BBC hit show. When not in her midwife uniform, Laura's contagiously warm character wears printed shift dresses with a high neckline