Call the Midwife star looks unreal in Duchess Sophie's sheer dress
Laura Main and Duchess Sophie in same white dress© Getty

Call the Midwife star Laura Main makes waves in Duchess Sophie's favourite dress

Laura Main wore the Duchess of Edinburgh's gown to the NTAs

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
20 minutes ago
The O2 Arena was flooded with well-dressed stars on Wednesday night from Strictly stars to soap actors to celebrate the National Television Awards. But it was Call the Midwife actress Laura Main who caught our eye.

The star, who plays Shelagh Turner in the BBC fan favourite drama, looked beautiful in a white gown which will feel familiar to royal followers. The actress took to the red carpet in a floor-length Suzannah London dress which the Duchess of Edinburgh wore to Royal Ascot this summer.

Laura Main on red carpet in white dress© Getty
Laura Main wore Suzannah London

Laura styled the sheer-sleeved number covered in flowers with a cream clutch and a slicked It-girl updo which was poles apart from her 1960s bob she dons on the set of the adored East End drama.

Laura main in white on red carpet© Getty
Laura wore a royally-approved look

For makeup, the actress wore a peachy lip and spidery long lashes. 

Laura Main posed with her Call the Midwife co-stars © Getty
Laura Main posed with her Call the Midwife co-stars

She posed with fellow Call the Midwife stars Helen George who wowed in a bejwelled LBD, as well as Cliff Parisi and Megan Cusack.

Duchess Sophie in dress covered in daisies with Edward© Getty
Duchess Sophie wore the dress in June

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose the bridal white look on a fitting day - her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward.

Prince Edward and Sophie walking hand in hand at Ascot© Getty
Sophie wore a wide-brimmed hat

Sophie wore the 'Keres' dress in a slightly shorter ankle-skimming length and teamed it with a white Strathberry bag, 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, and a Jane Taylor hat. 

Royal fashion inspiration

Josie gibson split with Meghan Markle© Getty
Josie wore a dress similar to Meghan Markle's

Laura Main wasn't the only guest at the NTAs to take inspiration from the royal style set. This Morning host Josie Gibson wore a caped black fitted gown that resembled Meghan Markle's blue Safiyaa number which she wore to a state dinner in Fiji alongside Prince Harry in 2018.

Zara split with kate middleton and prince harry© Getty
Zara modelled her NTA look on Kate's 2011 dress

Meanwhile, Zara McDermott wore a black strapless mermaid gown, much like the style the Princess of Wales donned to The Sun Military Awards at the Imperial War Museum in 2011.

Laura Main's vintage look

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner © Shutterstock
Laura Main stars as Shelagh Turner

The actress is unrecognisable as Dr. Turner's wife Shelagh in the BBC hit show. When not in her midwife uniform, Laura's contagiously warm character wears printed shift dresses with a high neckline

Laura Main on red carpet in petal-like white dress© Getty
Laura Main got dressed up for an evening in Hollywood

DISCOVER:  Call the Midwife cast out of costume: the stars' real-life looks away from show

Her previous red carpet looks have included an orange halterneck dress at the 2016 TV Choice Awards and an Avant Garde white asymmetrical gown at the 2017 Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills.

