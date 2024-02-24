Duchess Sophie looks pristine in fitted designer blazer and gorgeous boots

Duchess Sophie pulled out all the stops as a wearer of the best smart-casual looks on Friday when she attended the British Cycling National Track Championships alongside her husband Prince Edward.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked so stylish as she arrived at the event held in Manchester wearing a pair of chic navy blue fitted trousers that grazed the ankle which were teamed with a coordinating blazer.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the British Cycling National Track Championships

The garment was by Alexander McQueen and featured boxy shoulder pads for a structured feel, a cinched waist and statement gold buttons. Under the blazer, Sophie popped on the 'Ruched-Sleeve Striped Cashmere Sweater in Camel Multi' by Frame which featured a round neck and sleeves that cut off at the elbow.

To pick up the warm brown stripes in her top, the mother-of-two opted for a brown leather saddle bag with gold studs – the 'Oskan Moon’ Stud-Embellished' style in the shade Cognac by Isabel Marant.

Ever the queen (or Duchess) of coordinated looks, Sophie completed her look with the 'Madras Leather Ankle Boots' by Prada with a rounded toe and a block heel. She also added some dainty jewellery, including the 'Paloma Sugar Stacks Earrings in Citrine' by Tiffany.

Her shiny blonde locks were styled in a soft updo with plenty of volume at the root whilst her makeup was similarly soft and feminine. The Duchess wore a pink-toned eyeshadow look attention placed on the outer corner of the eye. She also wore a salmon pink lip shade.

The royal was spotted at the sporting event at the National Cycling Centre. Sophie and Edward tried their hand at adaptive cycling as they met participants of the Limitless accessible cycling programme.

© Getty Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie try adaptive cycling

The centre is run by British Cycling and provides cycling opportunities for disabled people, irrespective of age, impairment, or ability. As the patron of the British Cycling Federation, Sophie watched some of the day one events in the Velodrome, including Women's Scratch Qualification, Final Para-Cycling C1-5 Time Trial and Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals.

The Duchess looked so elegant earlier in the week when she attended London College of Fashion's new East Bank campus.

© Getty Sophie visited The London College of Fashion

Sophie looked suitably fashionable in a dress we have never seen her in before - the 'Marione’ Belted-Waist Wool Midi Dress in Navy & Black Prince of Wales Check' from Emilia Wickstead'. The midi-length garment had a crisp collar, a belted waist and a flowing skirt.

The royal paired the stylish piece with the 'Minuit Clutch', a grey envelope style by Sophie Habsburg, and the 'BB Pointed Toe Navy Satin Pumps' in dark blue from Manolo Blahnik.

She once again wore her hair in a soft low bun with a glowing makeup look. The patron of the University of the Arts London was treated to a glimpse into the Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition on Monday which showcased the work of the students studying Fashion Artefact, Fashion Photography, and Costume Design for Performance.