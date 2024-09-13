Duchess Sophie looks so youthful in sassy flared trousers by Victoria Beckham

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie, 59, looks so young in sassy flared trousers by Victoria Beckham
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh at the Chelsea Flower Show 2018 on May 21, 2018 in London, England. © Chris Jackson,Getty

Royals love wearing Victoria Beckham - just ask Prince Edward's wife!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Thursday, the stunning Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful as she attended a prestigious fashion event. The husband of Prince Edward made an appearance at The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Royal Academy, and presented an award to designer Steven Stokey-Daley.

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh presents S.S. Daley with The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Designer

The mother-of-two embraced the autumnal colour of the season, burgundy, in a swish maroon silk short by Frame, as well as coordinating pumps in the same tone by Jimmy Choo. But did you notice her incredible trousers? They were by none other than Victoria Beckham and are known as the 'Alina Jacquard Wide-Leg Trousers.' We love the flared style - Sophie looks half her age in this outfit, don't you think? Stunning.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the British Fashion Council event at Burlington House in London© Getty
Sophie looked stunning in her Victoria Beckham trousers

Costing £590, the website says of the style: "Immaculately tailored trousers are one of the house’s hallmarks. A classic from the Victoria Beckham archive and one of Victoria’s personal favourites, the Alina trouser draws on 1970s-style references and adds the house’s signature modern flair. Presented in a luxurious Tobacco jacquard wool, the structured trouser has a super-high waist and flared leg for an elongated silhouette. Patch pockets add an attractive design detail."

The Duchess of Edinburgh presented Steven Stokey-Daley with the British Fashion Council's Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design © Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh presented Steven Stokey-Daley with the British Fashion Council's Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Sophie has consistently worn items from Victoria's synonymous label since 2018, when she famously stepped out at the BGC Charity Day in a bright blue, structured dress by VB which packed a powerful punch. She styled the ensemble with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and delicate drop earrings.

The designer who won the award, Steven Stokey-Daley, heads up his own menswear brand S.S. Daley. It's known for its distinctive blend of traditional British tailoring, drawing inspiration from English heritage, literature and class structures.

The duchess presented the award to S.S. Daley© H! Fashion
Sophie presenting the award to S.S. Daley

At the event, Steven spoke to Hello! Fashion Editor Natalie Salmon, and reflected: "It’s a huge honour to join the amazing, talented design designers who have won it previously. I think this year is a tough year for London and in this moment I feel very grateful. We’re also about to enter London Fashion Week where London will prove its resilience."

