Duchess Sophie is glowing in eye-catching coat and suede boots

Duchess Sophie ensured all eyes were on her when she slipped into Westminster Abbey to attend the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol concert on Friday.

Putting on a fashionable display in a bright cornflower blue coat, Prince Edward's wife got into the festive spirit in style. The 58-year-old royal mum-of-two looked beautiful in her statement outwear, layered over a high-neck midi dress crafted out of soft wool.

She added some extra height to her frame thanks to a pair of brown, chunky-heeled boots in a stylish suede material. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her blonde hair pinned back from her face, a style departure for the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Her makeup was given a festive upgrade thanks to a dewy foundation, a glossy lip and a liberal dusting of rose blusher.

Sophie's look was remarkably similar to last year's outing, which saw her rocking a cream knitted dress and a matching coat in a soft shade of beige.

The standout from her look was a pair of brown leather boots with a killer heel, injecting a pop of festive glamour to her winter wonderland chic attire.

Of course, Princess Kate was the belle of the ball, opting for a symbolic all-white look for her moment in the spotlight alongside husband Prince William and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told HELLO! ahead of the concert: "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.

"Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life.

"This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform popular carols, alongside musical performances by the likes of Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, and a special duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Readings will be given by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, and Jim Broadbent, while a specially commissioned poem written by Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate, will be read by Leonie Elliott.