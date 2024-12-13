Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall parties with royal cousins in leather skinny jeans
Zara Tindall close up laughing© Getty

Prince William's cousin hosted a Christmas party in London

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall opted for an understated festive look with the ultimate party trousers on Thursday night as she hosted an exclusive event alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham at Ixchel, a luxe Mexican restaurant in London.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted on her way to the event in a pair of leather skinny jeans paired with a khaki waist-length jacket with a sharp collared neckline.

Zara Tindall wearing leather trousers and green jacket leaving Christmas lunch at Ixchel in London © Splashnews

King Charles' niece accessorised her quiet luxury look with a black scarf with metallic thread running throughout and her heeled ankle boots. Her sandy blonde locks were swept up into a casual bun and she wore minimal makeup.

Zara Tindall with Natalie Pinkham and friends leaving Christmas lunch at Ixchel in London © Splashnews

Invited to the festive event were not only Zara's friends and sports presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse, and Di Stewart, but also her royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall© Splash News
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall were in attendance

Princess Eugenie was spotted on her way to the event in a lovely satin forest green skirt and suede boots.

Zara in leather

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall walking at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty
Zara wore her leather leggings to Cheltenham Racecourse

It isn't the first time the wife of ex-rugby player Mike Tindall has stepped out in a leather trousers and ankle boots combo. 

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on April 18, 2024 in Cheltenham, England© Getty
Zara paired her leather leggings with a Fairfax and Favor coat

The mother of three wore this pairing in April when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting. On this occasion, it was styled with the khaki 'Frances' trench coat from Fairfax and Favor which features a flattering double-breasted cut and belted waistline.

Zara at cheltenham racecourse with three other people© Getty
Zara chose a Reiss green coat

Zara also took her leather leggings for a spin when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse last December. Once again, the former Olympic equestrian reverted to her heeled ankle boots, which are believed to be the 'Sierra' style from L.K.Bennett, but opted for a different style of coat.

Zara Tindall in green coat and black fedora© Shutterstock
Zara Tindall attended day one of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

The royal wrapped up warm in a structured bottle green number from Reiss and added leather gloves to coordinate with her fedora.

Zara's recent outing

woman walking in burgundy velvet trouser suit© Getty Images
Zara Tindall looked chic in a deep purple hue last week

The royal opted for a totally different statement material for an outing prior to her exclusive event this week. Zara supported the Princess of Wales at her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, exuding luxury in a berry-hued velvet suit from Veronica Beard. 

Zara Tindall in purple velvet suit© Getty
Zara Tindall attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

DISCOVER: Zara and Mike Tindall's endless estate is a winter wonderland in unearthed video 

Her look was accessorised with maroon heels and a beautiful gold clutch by Strathberry.

