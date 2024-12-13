Zara Tindall parties with royal cousins in leather skinny jeans

Zara Tindall opted for an understated festive look with the ultimate party trousers on Thursday night as she hosted an exclusive event alongside her close friend television presenter Natalie Pinkham at Ixchel, a luxe Mexican restaurant in London.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted on her way to the event in a pair of leather skinny jeans paired with a khaki waist-length jacket with a sharp collared neckline.

© Splashnews King Charles' niece accessorised her quiet luxury look with a black scarf with metallic thread running throughout and her heeled ankle boots. Her sandy blonde locks were swept up into a casual bun and she wore minimal makeup.

© Splashnews Invited to the festive event were not only Zara's friends and sports presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse, and Di Stewart, but also her royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

© Splash News Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall were in attendance Princess Eugenie was spotted on her way to the event in a lovely satin forest green skirt and suede boots.

Zara in leather © Getty Zara wore her leather leggings to Cheltenham Racecourse It isn't the first time the wife of ex-rugby player Mike Tindall has stepped out in a leather trousers and ankle boots combo.

© Getty Zara paired her leather leggings with a Fairfax and Favor coat The mother of three wore this pairing in April when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting. On this occasion, it was styled with the khaki 'Frances' trench coat from Fairfax and Favor which features a flattering double-breasted cut and belted waistline.

© Getty Zara chose a Reiss green coat Zara also took her leather leggings for a spin when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse last December. Once again, the former Olympic equestrian reverted to her heeled ankle boots, which are believed to be the 'Sierra' style from L.K.Bennett, but opted for a different style of coat.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall attended day one of The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse The royal wrapped up warm in a structured bottle green number from Reiss and added leather gloves to coordinate with her fedora.

Zara's recent outing © Getty Images Zara Tindall looked chic in a deep purple hue last week The royal opted for a totally different statement material for an outing prior to her exclusive event this week. Zara supported the Princess of Wales at her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, exuding luxury in a berry-hued velvet suit from Veronica Beard.

© Getty Zara Tindall attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service DISCOVER: Zara and Mike Tindall's endless estate is a winter wonderland in unearthed video Her look was accessorised with maroon heels and a beautiful gold clutch by Strathberry.