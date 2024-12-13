Zara Tindall parties with royal cousins in leather skinny jeans

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted on her way to the event in a pair of leather skinny jeans paired with a khaki waist-length jacket with a sharp collared neckline.
King Charles' niece accessorised her quiet luxury look with a black scarf with metallic thread running throughout and her heeled ankle boots. Her sandy blonde locks were swept up into a casual bun and she wore minimal makeup.
Invited to the festive event were not only Zara's friends and sports presenters Sarah-Jane Mee, Georgie Ainslie, Anna Woodhouse, and Di Stewart, but also her royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
Princess Eugenie was spotted on her way to the event in a lovely satin forest green skirt and suede boots.
Zara in leather
It isn't the first time the wife of ex-rugby player Mike Tindall has stepped out in a leather trousers and ankle boots combo.
The mother of three wore this pairing in April when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting. On this occasion, it was styled with the khaki 'Frances' trench coat from Fairfax and Favor which features a flattering double-breasted cut and belted waistline.
Zara also took her leather leggings for a spin when she headed to Cheltenham Racecourse last December. Once again, the former Olympic equestrian reverted to her heeled ankle boots, which are believed to be the 'Sierra' style from L.K.Bennett, but opted for a different style of coat.
The royal wrapped up warm in a structured bottle green number from Reiss and added leather gloves to coordinate with her fedora.
Her look was accessorised with maroon heels and a beautiful gold clutch by Strathberry.
