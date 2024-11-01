Zara Tindall rocks bump-skimming denim with longest hair to date in unearthed photo

Zara Tindall has quickly become a fashion icon for royal fans and she also provided plenty of style inspiration during her pregnancies with her three children she shares with husband Mike - Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

On 16 November 2013, Princess Anne's daughter, now 43, can be spotted in unearthed photos from the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing a bump-flattering look.

© Getty Zara attended the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2013 Prince William's cousin was seen wearing dark wash skinny jeans teamed with suede heeled boots and an oatmeal jumper.

© Getty Zara was pregnant with her daughter Mia The expectant mother also wore a navy fur-adorned poncho and carried a patent black bag. Her sandy blonde hair was worn straight and her race day makeup look featured a deep grey smokey eye.

Zara's pregnancy wardrobe © Getty Zara wore a bump-skimming coat on Easter Sunday Zara wore many fabulous looks throughout her pregnancies. While pregnant with Lena, the royal attended the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor where she looked lovely in a cornflower blue coat teamed with coordinating pumps and a plumed fascinator.

© Getty Zara braved the wind at Cheltenham Festival in 2018 Zara was also not afraid to brave the weather on race day during her pregnancy with Lena. She looked elegant in over-the-knee boots with a vibrant red coat dress and fascinator during a windy day at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018.

© Getty Zara wore satin to the Boodles Boxing Ball in 2013 When it came to an evening gown, Zara has previously favoured bump-skimming satin. In September 2013, just four months before Mia was born, the King's niece was spotted entering the Boodles Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. She looked radiant in a floor-length number in two tones of blue. Her blonde hair was swept to one side with bobby pins and worn in loose waves.

The doting mum's most casual pregnancy look came in 2018 when she watched her cousin Prince William play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club. © Getty Zara wore jeans and trainers to watch her cousin Prince William play polo DISCOVER: Mike and Zara Tindall's most memorable twinning moments Zara was spotted sporting rolled-up jeans with trainers, an oversized anorak, and a baseball cap.