Zara Tindall rocks bump-skimming denim and longest hair in unearthed pregnancy photo
Zara Phillips smiling in blue poncho© Getty

Zara Tindall rocks bump-skimming denim with longest hair to date in unearthed photo

Prince William's cousin was pregnant with her first daughter Mia in 2013  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall has quickly become a fashion icon for royal fans and she also provided plenty of style inspiration during her pregnancies with her three children she shares with husband Mike - Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three.

On 16 November 2013, Princess Anne's daughter, now 43, can be spotted in unearthed photos from the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing a bump-flattering look.

pregnant Zara Phillips in 2013 in jeans and poncho© Getty
Zara attended the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2013

Prince William's cousin was seen wearing dark wash skinny jeans teamed with suede heeled boots and an oatmeal jumper.

Zara Phillips pregnant with her daughter Mia© Getty
Zara was pregnant with her daughter Mia

The expectant mother also wore a navy fur-adorned poncho and carried a patent black bag. Her sandy blonde hair was worn straight and her race day makeup look featured a deep grey smokey eye.

Zara's pregnancy wardrobe

Zara in a bump-skimming coat on Easter Sunday© Getty
Zara wore a bump-skimming coat on Easter Sunday

Zara wore many fabulous looks throughout her pregnancies. 

While pregnant with Lena, the royal attended the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor where she looked lovely in a cornflower blue coat teamed with coordinating pumps and a plumed fascinator.

Zara braving the wind at Cheltenham Festival in red coat© Getty
Zara braved the wind at Cheltenham Festival in 2018

Zara was also not afraid to brave the weather on race day during her pregnancy with Lena. She looked elegant in over-the-knee boots with a vibrant red coat dress and fascinator during a windy day at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018.

Zara in satin blue dress with bump© Getty
Zara wore satin to the Boodles Boxing Ball in 2013

When it came to an evening gown, Zara has previously favoured bump-skimming satin. In September 2013, just four months before Mia was born, the King's niece was spotted entering the Boodles Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. 

She looked radiant in a floor-length number in two tones of blue. Her blonde hair was swept to one side with bobby pins and worn in loose waves.

The doting mum's most casual pregnancy look came in 2018 when she watched her cousin Prince William play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club.

Zara in jeans and trainers to watch her cousin Prince William play polo© Getty
Zara wore jeans and trainers to watch her cousin Prince William play polo

Mike and Zara Tindall's most memorable twinning moments

Zara was spotted sporting rolled-up jeans with trainers, an oversized anorak, and a baseball cap.

