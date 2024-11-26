Zara Tindall looked nothing short of incredible on Monday night when she stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Mike.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, accompanied her rugby star husband, who is an ambassador for CBD food supplement brand Pureis, at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

© Getty The mother of three wore a figure-flattering black dress from the Princess of Wales' favorite brand, Self-Portrait, featuring a sheer cut-out skirt and opaque bodice. The good news is, a highstreet version can be purchased from Lipsy at Next.



© Getty The A-line number also featured floral bejewelled buttons down the front and a bow made from rhinestones around the neck. The designer number was teamed with the 'Rebecca' pumps from Emmy London.



© Getty She added to the sparkle of her look with a floral clutch featuring silver thread from Aspinal of London and rounded off the look with the 'Colette' earrings from Laurence Coste. Zara's hair was worn in a chic updo and her elevated minimalist makeup look featured a pale pink glossy lip.



© Alamy Cool in a coat Zara looked so stylish in a totally different look earlier this month. Prince William's cousin was spotted on day two of The November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing the gorgeous 'Amelia' coat in military green from Fairfax and Favor.

© Alamy The structured wool number was worn over a white blouse with a pie crust collar. The former Olympic equestrian also wore a green satin headband and the Aspinal of London 'Lottie Bag in Tan Nubuck' to match her Fairfax and Favor 'Regina' boots.



© Getty A day at the races The King's niece rocked a more casual look when she and her horse Class Affair were seen at the first horse inspection at the Burghley Horse Trials in September. The royal was seen wearing a pair of white skinny jeans and trainers with a structured black top as she jogged alongside the horse.

© Getty Royal Ascot is the horseracing event where Zara can be guaranteed to ditch her slacks and flats in exchange for a flattering dress and hat. Earlier this year, she was seen looking just like Cinderella in a powder blue A-line belted gown - the 'Michelle' from Rebecca Vallance.



© Getty DISCOVER: Zara Tindall faces inheritance problem with mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe estate She rounded off her look with a pair of silver heels from Dune, as well as the most incredible boater hat finished with a tulle pom pom from Sarah Cant.