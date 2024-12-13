Zara Tindall looked so chic as she stepped out for a day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the Christmas Meeting on Friday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 73, beamed as she was spotted sporting a gorgeous trench coat - the 'Frances' style from Fairfax & Favor in the tan hue. The structured number, which was worn done up, was featured a collared neckline, belted waist and double-breasted buttons across the front.

© James Whatling For a day at Cheltenham, Zara styled her trench coat and boots combo with waxed black jeans and a matching headband à la Princess Beatrice, and wore a black crossbody bag and black gloves to round off the look. Zara's sandy blonde hair was worn down and straight and her makeup look featured a natural lip and swipe of warm brown eyeshadow.

© Splashnews The trench coat was teamed with the mother of three's heeled ankle boots which she wore last night when she co-hosted her cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at an event held at Ixchel, a Mexican restaurant on London's Kings Road.

© Getty Zara's trench coat The cousin of Prince William has been spotted at Cheltenham Racecourse before in the gorgeous trench coat. She opted for a khaki hue for the spring race meeting with her husband Mike, styling the Fairfax and Favor number with leather leggings and heeled boots for an almost identical ensemble.

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images She also wore a crossbody bag and a headband, staples of her winter look, but added the finishing touches in the form of tortoiseshell sunglasses.



© Getty Images Zara's winter evening look The highlight of Zara's wardrobe this season was her gorgeous suit worn to the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty DISCOVER: Zara and Mike Tindall's endless estate is a winter wonderland in unearthed video The mother of three wore matching berry-toned velvet pieces from Veronica Beard over a fitted burgundy shirt and teamed with a gold Strathberry clutch - so festive!