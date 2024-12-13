Zara Tindall looked so chic as she stepped out for a day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the Christmas Meeting on Friday.
Princess Anne's daughter, 73, beamed as she was spotted sporting a gorgeous trench coat - the 'Frances' style from Fairfax & Favor in the tan hue. The structured number, which was worn done up, was featured a collared neckline, belted waist and double-breasted buttons across the front.
For a day at Cheltenham, Zara styled her trench coat and boots combo with waxed black jeans and a matching headband à la Princess Beatrice, and wore a black crossbody bag and black gloves to round off the look.
Zara's sandy blonde hair was worn down and straight and her makeup look featured a natural lip and swipe of warm brown eyeshadow.
The mother of three wore matching berry-toned velvet pieces from Veronica Beard over a fitted burgundy shirt and teamed with a gold Strathberry clutch - so festive!
