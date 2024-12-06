Zara Tindall was dressed to the nines on Friday evening as she joined the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the royal family for Kate's annual Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

The royal looked sensational in a wine-coloured velvet suit, consisting of wide-leg trousers and a tailored jacket.

Underneath the chic ensemble, the 43-year-old wore an open blouse in a similar plum hue, bringing the entire colour-coordinated outfit together seamlessly.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England

Zara stepped out with her extended family, though her husband Mike Tindall did not join her.

The former England rugby player likely stayed at home with their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, five, and three-year-old son, Lucas.

A royal family affair

Last year, Zara's brother, Peter Phillips joined the festivities along with his two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

However, neither Peter nor their mother, Princess Anne, was not in attendance.

Instead, Zara was beaming as she walked into the Abbey with her cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband of four years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who are expecting their second child together in early 2025, were the picture of happiness while Beatrice showed off her growing bump.

The royal wore a stunning long-line coat in a similar shade of plum, matching perfectly with her cousin Zara.

Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert

Kate's Together at Christmas Carol concert is the fourth of its kind but serves as an extra special milestone for the Princess of Wales this year as it is one of just a handful of public outings the royal has conducted since she completed her round of preventative chemotherapy treatment in September.

The mother of three has hosted the annual event since 2021 to celebrate people who support those in need.

© Getty Princess Kate at the Together at Christmas Carol Service

In a statement prior to the big day, Kensington Palace revealed the carol concert would reflect "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.

"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived together

Zara and Mike Tindall's close bond with the Wales family

Zara and Mike have a solid friendship with their cousins. The couple often get together with William and Kate plus their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, so it's not surprising the Tindalls have stepped out in support of Kate's festive endeavour.

Zara, Mike, William and Kate are often spotted at various events in the royal calendar including Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour, as well as polo matches and general family get-togethers.

© Getty Kate and Zara share a close bond

The foursome always seems to have a jovial time when in each other's presence, and this was evident when the Prince and Princess of Wales made a very special appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

The banter between the senior members of the royal family, including Kate teasing her husband, was a delight for royal fans to watch unfold.