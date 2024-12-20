Lydia Millen just met King Charles and looked exactly like the Princess of Wales

Earlier this week, one of the UK's most recognisable influencers, Lydia Millen, met King Charles at Highgrove House for The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' event.

We nearly did a double take when we saw her; she looked exactly like the Princess of Wales, don't you think?

Not only do they have the same, super long, flowing hair, but the pair both have a distinctively, classic, tailored style, too.

© Getty Lydia and Kate have a similar taste in clothes

Lydia, who has a sellout edit with Karen Millen, one of Kate's favourite high street stores, looked impeccably stylish, wearing a suit by Suzannah London, and high heels by Emmy London, two labels the royal often wears on formal occasions. But did you see her hat?

Lydia's hat was by Miss B's Millinery

Lydia's hat was custom made by Miss B’s Millinery and was exquisitely designed with a bow at the back - very like a blue hat Kate wore in 2022 for the Commonwealth Day, only hers was designed by Sean Barrett. From the back they could be sisters!

© Getty Images Kate wore a bow trimmed hat in 2022

It seems we weren't the only ones to pick up on this - some of Lydia's two million Instagram followers said the same. One fan wrote: "This is just such a special moment … to be at Highgrove with his Majesty.. Your ensemble is lovely … rivaling Katherine’s style … the full skirt, jacket, and the hat." Another agreed, adding: "Fabulous…..Just watched your video when you opened the hat. It’s stunning. Such Kate vibes and perfect for the occasion! Congrats."

HELLO spoke to the author of Evergreen on her gorgeous look, and she said: "In terms of my outfit on the day, I tried my best to honour as many British brands and crafts as possible. You’ll also notice female founders in Suzannah London, Miss Bee’s Millinery and Emmy London which is always super important to me."

She added: "⁠It is an outfit loved, adored and worn previously with the addition and exception of a beautiful new hat. My fragrance was very apt for the occasion, Highgrove Bouquet Penhaligons, which is absolutely stunning. Quite simply, it is an outfit that I felt wonderful in for the most wonderful and festive day to round off 2024.’

Speaking about meeting the King, the digital creator added: "It was such an honour to meet HRH King Charles at Highgrove. I had met him a few years ago as part of my work with The King’s Trust so it’s really special to see him again for the King’s Foundation’s Craft At Christmas.

© Getty Images Lydia told HELLO it was an honour to meet the King

"The Kings Foundation works in the UK and across the World to create sustainable communities and transforms lives through their projects and practical education programmes. From woodwork to millinery, I have seen their great work firsthand and met the students who benefit from this great initiative. Their vision is so important to me personally and professionally - ‘a world where we live in harmony with nature to improve the wellbeing of people, places and the planet.'"