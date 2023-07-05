Princess Kate just copied Princess Diana in dotty look for a second time this week

Princess Diana’s style warrants icon status in its own right. Luckily for royal aficionados, the late People’s Princess’ sartorial legacy has been given a new lease of life, thanks to the current Princess of Wales. Princess Kate is known to often commandeer style tricks and tips from Diana, meaning her evergreen fashion has undergone a modern renaissance.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-three hosted a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital, alongside her husband Prince William. The wholesome video shared by Kensington Palace showed William and Kate, 41, piping blue and white buttercream onto cupcakes and laying tables at the reception to mark the NHS' 75th birthday at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

The Princess aptly sported a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, one of her go-to designers for fabulous frocks. The luxurious piece features long sleeves, a silk crepe fabric, ditsy polka dots, a pleated skirt, and a belted waistband. Coined the ‘Pleated Embellished Polka-Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress,’ the stunning azure number currently retails for £1,595.

The royal completed her dress ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s ‘Romy 85 Optic Leather Pumps,’ in a crisp white hue and a sprinkling of diamond and pearl jewels.

Fans adored Kate’s latest look, with many sharing their thoughts online. “Would totally wear this. Love it- classic, timeless,” while another said: “I love the dress on her and it fits the occasion perfectly. The classic style is perfect.” A third agreed, noting: “I love her outfit, and the video highlighting the event was great!” and a fourth commented: “Lovely repeat of one of my favourite dresses. Polka dots are timeless and she looks beautiful.”

Undoubtedly Princess Kate drew inspiration for the outfit from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Diana was a fellow polka dot enthusiast, often sporting the preppy print for public engagements.

Back in 1989, Princess Diana wore a blue Catherine Walker outfit with a large white collar, decorative pockets, and white polka dots during an audience with the Emir of Kuwait at Bayan Palace in Bayan, Kuwait. A pair of pearl and gold earrings elevated her lovely look. The striking dress closely resembled Kate’s beloved Alessandra Rich garment, which has swiftly become a fan favourite.

Kate previously wore the dress in 2022 for the ninth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Mulberry’s white ‘Amberley’ crossbody bag completed her tennis-ready attire in addition to some opulent pearl drop earrings and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She also donned the number to attend a Jubilee street party the very same year, brightening up the grey day with her vibrant blue aesthetic.