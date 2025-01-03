Princess Kate's viral £20 fashion bargain is so popular - there's now a wait list

The Princess of Wales had a movie star moment when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas concert 2024. Photographer's flashbulbs went crazy, as did the awaiting crowd and it was easy to see why.

Kate, 42, delighted onlookers in her bow-trimmed red coat, which totally stole the show. The coat itself was a past season buy from Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen which had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales wowed fans at Westminster Abbey

However, the mother-of-three cleverly upcycled the style by clipping a gorgeous bow clip by Jigsaw to the front, which cost just £20.

The beautiful velvet style was in stock before Kate donned it and quickly flew off the virtual sleeves once shoppers realised where it was from.

© Getty Kate's bow stole the show

The website says of the style: "The bow is making its comeback as one of the most coveted accessories. This oversized velvet bow hair accessory instantly dresses up a ponytail or down style for adding a touch of charm to your look."

Since then, customers have to sign up to a waist list, which will notify them when it's ready to purchase again. The selling power of Kate, eh?

Bows and big news and are showing no signs of going away. Professional stylist Georgie Gray told HELLO: "Velvet bows are making a comeback because they effortlessly combine elegance with a hint of nostalgia, offering a soft, luxurious texture that enhances any outfit. They add instant charm and sophistication without being overly formal, making them versatile for both casual and more dressed up outfits."

Kate's love for Jigsaw

There's a reason Prince William's wife may have chosen the bargain from high street store Jigsaw; she used to work there!

© Getty Images Kate used to work at Jigsaw before she married Prince William

Yes, really. Kate began working for the firm as an assistant accessories buyer in June 2005, not long after she graduated from St. Andrew's University, where she met her husband. During her time in the role, Kate's main aim was to buy accessories and clothes for the label’s stores.