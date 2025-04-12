Queen Letizia schools us all in business attire with classy royal rewear

Queen Letizia of Spain is incredibly fashion-forward a lot of the time, but every now and then she goes for something a little more simple and timeless – an outfit ripe with rewear potential.

In the vein of Princess Anne and Princess Kate, the Queen of Spain is an especially fantastic royal recycler, never afraid to bring back a fantastic fit when she knows it works.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia has worn the suit a couple of times before

On Friday, attending an announcement ceremony for the Princess of Girona award, the wife of King Felipe brought back a stunning Carolina Herrera suit that she's worn a few times on royal duties before.

The mother of Princess Leonor brought out a fitted single-breasted blazer and a matching pair of tailored straight-leg trousers, both in a forest colour.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in an incredible Carolina Herrera suit

To round off the outfit, she stepped out with her Carolina Herrera 'Victoria' bag and a pair of black heeled moccasins, accessorising with a pair of rose gold earrings embellished with diamonds and emeralds.

Back in December 2022, she wore the suit from her favourite designer to an annual meeting of the directors of The Cervantes Institute centers at the old Royal Hospital of Granada.

However, she swapped out the shoes for a striking pair of leather and suede heels from Magrit, and went for a simple white t-shirt instead of the black blouse.

© Getty Queen Letizia also wore the suit to the screening of a documentary three months later

Queen Letizia also wore the same suit to a screening of the documentary El Camino Interior a few months later.

The royal re-wearers

The Princess of Wales has also become especially popular for recycling pieces and outfits, notably rewearing two particularly sentimental accessories recently.

Just last month, at the Commonwealth Day service, she donned a gorgeous scarlet ensemble. Elevating her masterful monochromatic outfit, she re-wore her simple but chic bow-adorned coat dress from Catherine Walker, having previously worn it to the carol service at Westminster Abbey back in December 2021.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate in the gorgeous coat dress on Commonwealth Day

Princess Anne, the older sister of King Charles, also attended the Commonwealth service in an incredible coat she's brought out a few times before, as well as a fabulous diamond and gold brooch that she's owned for nearly 50 years.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne looked radiant in green to attend the Commonwealth Day service

The form-fitting green coat, with a geometric pattern in a sea-green colour, has been a staple of Princess Anne's wardrobe since at least 2013.