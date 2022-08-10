8 times Kate Middleton really surprised us with her outfits

The Duchess of Cambridge, as we know, is one very well-dressed woman indeed. She favours classic, trend-led clothes that are always respectable. After all, she is the future Queen!

Sometimes however, the wife of Prince Wiliam can be pretty daring with her outfit choices, and always pulls it off. We round up all the times she wore something a little bit brave; which one is your favourite? Keep scrolling!

This early shot of Kate in 2005 showed the future royal walking with her father, Michael Middleton at the University of St. Andrews, where she obtained a 2:1 degree in the History of Art.

We love this laidback look of jeans and a skintight white vest. Relaxed, and gorgeous!

We couldn't talk about daring outfits without mentioning the most famous at all!

Back in 2002, the brunette royal wore a see-through lace dress with black underwear at a St Andrews' student catwalk show, which certainly turned heads (including Prince William's, reportedly!)

Kate has an incredible pair of legs and showed them off to perfection in 2014, when she wore this stunning dress to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in 2014. The gradual dip-low hem was a thoroughly modern touch and not a style the Duchess has ever worn since.

In 2016, Kate arrived at SportsAid's 40th anniversary gala in London wearing an exquisite body-conscious dress by Roland Mouret in royal blue. Showing off her shoulders with the cut-out sections, the mother-of-three wowed the crowds.

Cast your mind back to 2017, when the royal arrived at London's Victoria & Albert museum. Opening the new exhibition, fans were taken aback with her tweed Gucci dress which was cut that little bit shorter than her regular dresses. It came complete with the brand’s signature web trim in black and red and some gold statement buttons were added into the mix. Wow!

Kate wore a stunning white pleated crochet floral maxi dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London in 2016. The elegant gown even featured an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh-high split as the Duchess walked down the red carpet.

Kate literally looked like a Bond girl at the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die in 2021. Royal fans were delighted to see Kate wearing a stunning outfit for the extra special occasion - a full-length gown by Jenny Packham which came complete with a cape. We were blown away with the daring choice, as it featured bold shoulder pads, a deep V-neckline and a myriad of sequins - a trend Kate doesn't normally go for.

Kate has worn this beautiful lilac Roksanda Ilinčić dress on a few occasions.

We love the demure hemline and flattering gathered fabric, and romantic hue. It is a little shorter than many of her midi-length frocks, but with legs like that, who cares!

