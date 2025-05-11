Meghan Markle's off-the-shoulder sequin bodycon dress is one of her most dazzling looks ever

Meghan Markle's wardrobe is an absolute marvel – the LA-born wife of Prince Harry has an especially expensive taste, and has become a symbol of quiet luxury.

With her smart white shirts, neutral tones, gold jewellery and monochrome dresses that highlight her figure, the Duchess of Sussex has an undeniably timeless laid-back style. However, the former actress hasn't always dressed quite this way.

In her pre-royal days, the Suits star had a much bolder style, and the outfit she donned for the 'Suits' Story fashion show back in June 2012 is the perfect example.

Meghan opted for a sequin black midi-dress with an off-the-shoulder style that's completely eye-catching.

To accessorise, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a pair of drop earrings, embellished bangles, a golden clutch, and a dazzling pair of studded heels.

Though it's an incredibly glamorous outfit, it's certainly a far cry from the understated style that Meghan has become famous for since.

Meghan Markle's style evolution

The Duchess of Sussex has always been fashionable, but the ensembles she's brought out recently have been some of her best.

For her speech at the TIME100 summit, she opted for a tan linen suit from beloved American brand Ralph Lauren and a white button-down shirt, rounding off her outfit with a pair of tan suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, Carrie Bradshaw's favourites.

In a very different style, she also embodied royal elegance on Easter Sunday in a white halterneck midi dress, in a video where she can be seen marvelling over a duck and her ducklings near her and Prince Harry's $14 million Montecito home.

The dress features sleeveless shirts and black buttons down the front, with a lightly flared skirt and a classy belted waist, wearing her hair in a sleek bun.

To accessorise, she went for some of her go-to gold jewellery, including her famous Cartier Tank Francaise Watch, and a pair of ballet flats that were simple but stylish.

When it comes to designers, Meghan clearly has her favourites: over the years, she's become an incredibly loyal customer of Carolina Herrera, having debuted another new piece from the Venezuelan-American designer recently.

Paying a visit to Broadway, she opted for a high-waisted pencil skirt with a black-and-white houndstooth pattern, which she paired with a black silk shirt and a pair of black suede heeled pumps from Aquazzura.