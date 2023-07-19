WATCH: Princess Charlotte overcome with shyness during Wimbledon appearance

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children witnessed Carlos Alcaraz's victory

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, made her debut at Wimbledon for the men's final last weekend.

The eight-year-old royal delighted fellow spectators along with her big brother, Prince George, nine, as they took their seats in the Royal Box with their parents.

The young royals were animated throughout the thrilling five-set match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, with the pair cheering as Spanish star Alcaraz was victorious.

Mum Kate presented the trophies to both men on Centre Court after the match, and was joined by her husband and eldest children as they went backstage to meet Wimbledon champion Alcaraz.

But Charlotte appeared to be overcome with shyness as the royals congratulated the 20-year-old tennis player, and could be seen dashing behind her mother, as seen in the clip below…

Royal fans also suggested there was a special meaning behind Charlotte's outfit choice. The Princess was dressed in a blue paisley-print frock by Spanish brand, Friki, perhaps in a sign of respect to King Felipe of Spain, who also joined the Waleses in the royal box to support Alcaraz.

George and Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, five, sadly missed out on the sports event, with Kate revealing her youngest child was "very upset" he didn't attend.

The Princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: "He [Louis] tries to practise the standing and staying serious, like us. He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."