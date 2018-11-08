Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls

Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls
Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls

Princess Beatrice wows in plunging red dress at London fundraiser with Kate Moss
princess beatrice wearing a gucci dress

When Princess Beatrice stepped out wearing an exquisite Gucci gown for the 2018 Global Gift Gala, we were seriously swooning over her £3,500 high-fashion dress. But it’s not just Beatrice! In recent times, we’ve seen the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge and European royals go crazy for Gucci. From handbags to dresses, and even cute blouses, Gucci has fast-become the designer of choice for our favourite royal fashionistas. In fact, when global fashion search platform Lyst released its quarterly report, Gucci was number one, and the famous Gucci belt drives more than 1 million global searches a month. Shopping platform LIKEtoKNOW.it has also seen a surge in people desperate to shop the designer brand, and has seen an 8.7% increase in Gucci sales within its super popular app. Scroll through to see our favourite Gucci looks within the royals…

princess beatrice wearing a gucci bag

Princess Beatrice

 

Days later, Princess Beatrice stepped out for a swish event at Annabel's in London and was snapped in Gucci yet again. This time she opted for the Queen Margaret GG mini bag which is priced at £850. The bag is adorned with the metal bee with glass pearls and multicolour crystals. The bag has a detachable chain shoulder strap but Beatrice decided to use her one as a clutch. Gorgeous! 

meghan markle wearing a gucci sylvie bag

The Duchess of Sussex

 

On her 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out for a walkabout in Melbourne carrying her gorgeous Gucci ‘Sylvie’ mini bag, priced at £805. A scaled-down version of the brand’s iconic Sylvie bag, this bag doesn’t fit much - think a phone, lipstick and a cards. Luckily for Meghan, she doesn’t need to carry much around with her because unlike us, she has people who can do that for her.

meghan-markle wearing a black gucci clutch bag

The Duchess of Sussex

 

But it’s not the first time we’ve seen her clutching a beautiful Gucci bag. Back in April 2018, when her and Harry attended a reception for Women’s Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London Meghan teamed her simple black dress with a mini black suede clutch adorned with a tiger head clasp. Most fashion fans instantly realised this was one of the Gucci Dionysus bags, and retailed at £625.

kate middleton wearing a gucci dress

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

Ah, didn’t you just love this look? Back in June 2017, Kate attended the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and she chose Alessandro Michele’s Gucci for the occasion. The grosgrain-trimmed cotton blend dress, which retailed at £1,980, was teamed with a pair of classic navy L.K. Bennett pumps and a va-va-voom red clutch bag.

the queen wearing gucci style loafers

The Queen

 

Ok, so we know the Monarch isn’t sporting Gucci here. These are, of course, her favourite Anello and Davide shoes - her go-to label for footwear. But, having said that, you can’t deny the uncanny resemblance to the cool-girl’s favourite loafer of choice - the Gucci Brixton loafers, £540.

queen maxima wearing gucci

Queen Maxima

 

Someone who isn’t afraid of a bright outfit? Queen Maxima, that’s who! For an event in Germany back in 2013, she selected a hot pink number with flared sleeves. This wouldn’t have suited everyone, but Maxima pulled it off with aplomb. Oh, and she loved this look so much she wore it twice.

princess diana with gucci bamboo bag

Princess Diana

 

Diana had plenty of designer handbags - and she even had two named after her. One bag she loved - and wore many times - was her Gucci bamboo tote. The simple bag was her first choice for a busy day of errands, such as this time when she was snapped on London’s Bond Street doing a spot of shopping.

charlotte casiraghi wearing a gucci dress

Charlotte Casiraghi

 

If you want to find photos of Charlotte wearing Gucci, it’s extremely easy. The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and the granddaughter of Grace Kelly even fronted the brand’s ad campaign - bringing some royal glamour to the IT brand. Plus, the Monégasque beauty has become somewhat an ambassador for the brand and regularly rocks looks from the catwalk.

grace kelly wearing gucci jewels

Grace Kelly

 

It doesn’t get more fabulous than this! Grace Kelly pictured in her Gucci jewels as she attended an event in 1963. It’s official, the royal love affair with Gucci has been going strong for years. But what we want to know is, which royal will rock it next? Princess Charlotte perhaps?

