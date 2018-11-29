9 Photos | Fashion

'Tis the season to wear velvet! Royals wearing velvet

Get inspired for your Christmas party outfit...

...
'Tis the season to wear velvet! Royals wearing velvet
You're reading

'Tis the season to wear velvet! Royals wearing velvet

1/9
Next

Queen Letizia just wowed everyone in Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop Tiara
Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a long velvet dress and a tiara

Searching for style inspiration this Christmas party season? Take a cue from your favourite members of royalty and wear velvet! Check out our ALL the best pictures of royals wearing the winter trend to spark some ideas.

 

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia wowed everyone in November 2018 when she wore the Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop Tiara for the very first time - isn’t it incredible? Unsurprisingly, she decided to go low-key with her gown to let her tiara be the focal point of her outfit. The former journalist looked elegant in a Felipe Varela black velvet dress with long-sleeves.

 

CHECK OUT: Royals wearing their best party dresses - and yes, we're talking head-to-toe sequins

Meghan Markle wearing a velvet and sheer Givenchy dress

The Duchess of Sussex

 

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy was the designer of choice for Meghan's look when she arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts in 2018. She was there to open Oceania, the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom. 

 

BABY ON BOARD: Meghan's best maternity looks

Kate Middleton wearing a long velvet dress and diamonds

The Duchesss of Cambridge

 

Kate was the belle of the ball in a strapless black velvet dress as she walked the red carpet at the Sun Military Awards. She opted for Alexander McQueen and it featured a frill trim over the bust and a fishtail-style skirt.

 

STYLE QUEENS: All the royals who've stepped out wearing Gucci

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a blue velvet dress

Princess Charlene of Monaco

 

Swit swoo! Doesn't Princess Charlene look beautiful?! She wore a floor-sweeping blue velvet gown for the annual Monaco Against Autism gala at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in November 2013, a look that still is on point today.

 

BEAUTY: When royals go glam! Party beauty looks from Kate, Meghan, Charlene and MORE

Princess Diana wearing a red velvet dress

Princess Diana of Wales

 

Princess Diana wore this burgundy silk-velvet evening dress, with its embroidered tail coat, to the premiere of the film Steel Magnolias in Leicester Square in 1990, and then again on a state visit to South Korea in 1992. The simple column dress has a slit at the back and she teamed it with accessories in a similar hue.

 

RELATED: 9 oufits Princess Diana wore that we'd love to wear right now

Kitty Spencer wearing a velvet dress with a plunging neckline

Kitty Spencer

 

For a festive dinner with Ralph Lauren, Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer opted for a crush velvet wrap dress with a plunging neckline.

Queen Rania of Jordan wearing a velvet jacket and skirt suit

Queen Rania of Jordan

 

What’s better than a velvet gown? A velvet power suit! Queen Rania arrived at the state opening of parliament in Amman, Jordan, wearing a beautiful black skirt suit straight from Antonio Berardi's 2016 runway.

 

SEE PICS! The royals love leopard print as much as we do - and we have the photos to prove it

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wearing a velvet dress

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

 

A long velvet gown was the dress of choice for Princess Mary when she attended a traditional matthiae dinner in 2006.

Princess Beatrice wearing a velvet jacket

Princess Beatrice of York

 

You can't beat a gorgeous crushed velvet jacket to spruce up a little black dress. Princess Beatrice attended the Annabel's x Dior dinner in May 2018.

 

SEE NEXT: Royal ladies in leather! 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries