15 Photos | Fashion

The Dior Darlings: 15 times royal ladies wore Dior and looked incredible

As the landmark Dior exhibition opens at London's V&A, we look back at royals and their fascination with the label

...
The Dior Darlings: 15 times royal ladies wore Dior and looked incredible
You're reading

The Dior Darlings: 15 times royal ladies wore Dior and looked incredible

1/15
Next

We NEED Queen Letizia's leopard print coat
Meghan Markle wearing Dior
1/15

Dior has always been loved by the royals. After the couture brand was launched in 1947, there was so much buzz around it that the Queen asked for a private viewing of the dresses alongside her sister, Princess Margaret, and the brand was catapulted into the limelight. 

 

In 1951, easily one of the most memorable royal Christian Dior moments came when Princess Margaret selected the designer to make her a custom gown for her 21st birthday and labeled it her "favourite dress of all". Later speaking of his royal friend, Dior once said: "She crystalised the whole popular frantic interest in royalty", before continuing, "she was a real fairy-tale princess, delicate, graceful, exquisite."

 

Today, it's a label that is still worn by Duchesses, Princesses and Queens around the world. Here, we select the most gorgeous Dior outfits that members of the royal families have worn. From Duchess Meghan to Princess Diana, Princess Charlene to Lady Amelia Windsor - prepare for some serious wardrobe envy…

 

The Duchess of Sussex

In July 2018, the Duchess of Sussex wowed crowds when she attended the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace and chose to wear an ultra ladylike dress from Dior. The fact that Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, is now at the helm of the historic label, this didn't come as a huge surprise - the Duchess has always been a firm champion of female designers. 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium wearing Dior
2/15

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

For the 2014 70th Anniversary of D-Day, Queen Mathilde selected a stunning cornflower blue Dior skirt suit. Featuring nothing but an elegant button fastening, the simple style of the outfit had a real '50s feel to it.

Queen Rania of Jordan wearing Dior
3/15

Queen Rania of Jordan

You can always rely on Queen Rania of Jordan to pull out all the fashion stops and when she delivered the opening speech at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) annual meeting, she didn't disappoint. Selecting a skirt and shoes from the Dior Resort 2018 collection, she looked like the ultimate Queen of Style.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Dior
4/15

Lady Amelia Windsor

Pulling off a dress that we reckon wouldn't be that easy (look at all that incredible tulle!), Lady Amelia Windsor posed outside the Spring/Summer 2019 Dior show in Paris and turned heads for all the right reasons.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Dior
5/15

Lady Amelia Windsor

A firm Dior FROW favourite, for the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019, Amelia absolutely stunned in this feminine floral and striped structure dress. Looking at this just gets us immediately excited for summer.

READ MORE: Are these the most risqué outfits the royals have ever worn?

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Dior
6/15

Lady Amelia Windsor

Wearing arguably one of the most iconic Dior designs of recent years (you probably already saw it on the likes of Bella Hadid, Sienna Miller or Chiara Ferragni), Amelia made a statement in this white version while in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing Dior
7/15

Lady Amelia Windsor

Most recently though, she swerved a dress and went for a cool skirt, leather jacket and knitted jumper combo complete with a so-on-trend Dior bumbag when watching the latest Dior show in January 2019.

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing Dior
8/15

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Despite getting married in a custom made Armani gown that featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals, it would be fair to say that Dior is to Princess Charlene what Alexander McQueen is to Duchess Kate. She has worn it time and time again over the years and she never fails to impress. Here she looked angelic at the 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala in a white, floor length Dior gown that featured four leaf clovers all over. A walking good luck charm some might say…

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing Dior
9/15

Princess Charlene of Monaco

For the baptism ceremony of her twins in 2015, the Princess selected this incredibly chic, understated ivory jacket and dress combination. You don't get much more classic Dior than this, do you?

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing Dior
10/15

Princess Charlene of Monaco

That same year, she wore this pretty-as-a-peach light pink halter dress and complimenting nude Dior heels for the 10 year anniversary of her husband, Prince Albert II, being on the throne.

READ NEXT: Meghan's best ever red carpet moments before she joined the royal family

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing Dior
11/15

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Yes, even back in 2011 the Princess couldn't resist the historic fashion house. While in Leeds for the Yorkshire Variety Club Golden Ball in 2011, the royal wore a stunning metallic champagne embroidered Christian Dior evening gown and nude strappy heels.

Princess Margaret wearing Dior
12/15

Princess Margaret

This has to be the single most iconic Christian Dior royal moment of all time. For Princess Margaret's 21st birthday, she wore an off-the-shoulder ball gown made from reems of white organza and mother-of-pearl. Custom made by Christian Dior himself, it's as special now as it was when it was first debuted back in 1951.

Princess Diana wearing Dior
13/15

Princess Diana

Now this is true royal status! Princess Diana actually had the most classic Dior bag of all, the Lady Dior bag, named after her because she wore it so much. Interestingly however, it wasn't actually originally designed for her. Launched in 1994 with no official name, when Diana was visiting France’s then-First Lady, Bernadette Chirac, in 1995, she gifted the new design to Diana. Bringing the bag back with her to London, Diana loved it so much she then ordered it in every variant and thus in 1996 it was renamed the 'Lady Bag' in her honour. 

Princess Diana wearing Dior
14/15

Princess Diana

Here she is again styling it out in March 1996 when she arrived at the National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery in London. We love it paired with her pink suit.

READ NEXT: This Princess Diana Instagram chronicles her best revenge looks - and we're obsessed

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing Dior
15/15

Lady Kitty Spencer

It would seem Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, isn't immune from the allure of the fashion house either. Arriving in Paris for the Dior Spring Summer 2016, she looked like a vision in head-to-toe white.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries