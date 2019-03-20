﻿
7 times the Queen's style took centre stage

Queen of country, Queen of style

queen pink
Photo: © Getty Images
She may be 92, but her Majesty the Queen can still rock an outfit. The monarch is a huge fan of cheerful, bright hues, matching skirts and blazers, often wowing in a sequinned ball gown when the occasion requires. We're so going into our nineties like Elizabeth.

When the Queen stepped out with her daughter in law Duchess Kate at Kings College London on Tuesday, she surprisingly took centre stage style-wise. Kate wore a demure grey coat dress by Catherine Walker, while the Queen shone in a pink coat and matching hat with decorative flowers. Did her Majesty outshine the Duchess? She's known to favour vibrant shades and reportedly loves to stand out so royal fans can spot her.

A Debrett's spokesperson told HELLO!: "Opting to wear black tights rather than her preferred sheer ones, as well as choosing to wear a hat (not something that’s normally part of her outfit), are two ways that the Duchess of Cambridge signalled deference to both the Queen and tradition during this particular engagement. One other important thing to note is Kate’s light grey dress, which allowed the Queen’s pink pastel outfit to take centre stage.’

This isn't the first time the monarch's elegant dress sense has been in the forefront.

These photos show the Queen at her most splendid…

queen orange
Photo: © Getty Images
December 2017 saw the Duchess of Sussex attend the royal's Christmas Day church service for the first time. While the former actress' brown and beige outfit was much talked about, the Queen is the star of this snap. You can't miss her in this neon orange ensemble.

queen white
Photo: © Getty Images
Her Majesty looked sensational in this photo, taken at a firework display to celebrate her 80th birthday at Kew Palace in 2006. Camilla is elegant in the background but it's the Queen who stands out in the group.

queen yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
Another vibrant outfit from the monarch! The Queen was centre stage once again as she chatted to her daughter Princess Anne at Royal Ascot in 2017.

queen gold
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen is dazzling in this glittering gold sequinned number at a concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018. The Countess of Wessex avoided stealing the monarch's thunder by dressing in a simple black dress.

queen pink diana
Photo: © Getty Images
The late Princess Diana commanded attention wherever she went and was famed for her style, but in this picture it's the Queen who draws glances in her chic pink coat and gorgeous hat at the wedding of Viscount Linley and Serena Stanhope in 1993.

queen family
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen wows once again! Here is her Majesty, literally centre stage, in a royal group photo back in 2007 during a dinner at Clarence House. Loving her baby blue gown which stands out from the rest of the family.

