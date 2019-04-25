﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies love polka dots! Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in their favourite spotty outfits

We're dotty about these looks…

...
kate-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

Polka dots might be majorly on trend for Spring/Summer 2019, but royal women have loved rocking spotty outfits for years! Her Majesty the Queen has long been partial to the playful print, particularly in the earlier years of her reign, and of course both Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York were often spotted - literally – in dotty outfits in the eighties and nineties. These days, both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge are also lovers of the vintage pattern, as are other royal women around the world.

Duchess Kate

Pictured above, tennis fan Catherine looked gorgeous in this monochrome Dolce and Gabbana dress for an appearance at Wimbledon in 2017. She teamed it with Oscar De La Renta earrings, a Victoria Beckham handbag and strappy black heels. Timeless, right? Scroll down through our gallery to see all our favourite spotty royal looks…

meghan-polka-dots
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Duchess Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex gave us major Pretty Woman vibes with this And Other Stories midi dress, worn during her royal visit to Australia in October 2018 - snapped as she strolled to her boat by a local business owner! She paired her outfit with a simple ponytail, a pair of Karen Walker sunglasses and her favourite Sarah Flint Grear sandals.

sophie-wessex-brown-dress
3/15

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie went for a similar look just the month before Meghan, for her visit to the rare diseases unit at St Thomas's Hospital, London in September 2018. Her stunning silk wrap dress is by Diane Von Furstenburg.

the-queen-polka-dots
4/15

The Queen

We love this shot of Her Majesty during a visit to Kenya in 1955. What a timeless outfit!

camilla-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla has also opted to wear neutral polka dots in the past, including this chic mink-toned dress for a visit to watch the 2018 Wimbledon tournament. She carried one of her favourite handbags – her Fendi Peekaboo tote - and her go-to high heel nude shoes by Sole Bliss.

prince-charles-birthday-portrait-with-grandchildren
Photo: © PA
6/15

The Duchess of Cambridge

Another favourite of Kate's royal outfits is her Alessandra Rich polka-dot midi dress, which she wore for the official family portraits to mark Prince Charles' 70th birthday. While it has striking similarities to a frock once worn by Princess Diana, it's also a celebrity favourite – Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer even wore it to her royal wedding.

sarah-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Sarah, Duchess of York

Wow – check out this snap of Sarah Ferguson rocking a dotty shirt dress back in 1991! This photograph was taken during a summer day out at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club.

diana-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Princess Diana

Of course, the Princess of Wales was an ardent fan of polka dots, too – this green ensemble worn to Royal Ascot in 1986 is one of her most memorable…

diana-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

… but we can't resist this white and red outfit, either, complete with matching spotted socks! Diana's skirt was made by German fashion brand Mondi, for an outing at a polo match in Windsor in June 1986.

eugenie-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

Princess Eugenie

It seems spots are the print of choice for the races, since Princess Eugenie also wore this sweet pencil dress at the 2011 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs racecourse.

beatrice-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked effortless in this dotty midi dress for a Burberry fashion event in January 2018, too.

princess-margaret-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Princess Margaret

We love this beautiful photograph of Princess Margaret from 1954, as she met members of the Young Contingent Committee of the Victoria League at Victoria League House in Westminster.

letizia-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish monarch wowed in this floaty black and white frock to visit the city of Bailen to mark the 210th anniversary of the Bailen Battle in July 2018.

maxima-polka-dots
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

During her visit to Jordan in February 2019, Queen Maxima wore this gorgeous spotted midi dress by Giambattista Valli.

crown-princess-victoria
Photo: © Custom
15/15

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Victoria is another royal fan of polka dots – and of sentimental dressing. This colourful look is one of many of her mother Queen Silvia's original outfits that she has worn. The monarch first wore it in 1978, and her daughter Victoria recycled it during a royal visit to Japan in 2017. How adorable!

