Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's fairytale dress to Meghan Markle's Bermuda shorts

The Duchess of Cambridge, The Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and more fabulously dressed royals have provided excellent fashion inspiration for this week's Royal Style Watch. From Duchess Kate's magical mint dress custom made by the palace dressmaker to Princess Beatrice's floral Reformation number, these stylish royal ladies have delighted in both high end and high street ensembles.

Duchess Meghan appeared summer-ready in shorts while The Countess of Wessex sported an array of feminine outfits. The party started when Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out in a classic LBD while Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden opted for something a little more laid back.

From pastels to prints, keep scrolling to discover the best dressed royals from this week's events…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate donned a bespoke mint green dress to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace

Duchess Kate stepped out to attend the Buckingham Palace garden party in the prettiest mint green dress crafted by a private palace dressmaker.

She completed her fairytale look with some mint Jimmy Choo heels and clasped a sage green bag from Hobbs London. An architectural hat with floral plumage designed by Philip Tracy added a touch of drama to the royal's exquisite outfit.

The Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan is bringing back the Bermuda shorts trend

Duchess Meghan beamed as she graced the Santa Barbara Polo Tournament wearing a flowy pair of white Bermuda shorts from Khaite and a monochrome polka dot blouse.

She shielded herself from the sunshine with an elegant large black hat and a pair of black point-toe heels in true My Fair Lady style. She wore her brunette hair down loose in a glossy cascade of curls and glittered in jewels by Versace and Cartier.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wowed in a checked midi dress to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace

Princess Beatrice donned a monochrome check midi dress from Self-Portrait for the Buckingham Palace garden party. Featuring romantic puff sleeves, a nipped waist and tie-ribbon detailing, the dress was a delicate addition to the royal's wardrobe.

The princess slipped on some black suede Jimmy Choos and accessorised with a thick Alice band, which held her silky auburn tresses in place.

Princess Beatrice stunned at The Chelsea Flower Show in a dress by Reformation

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi epitomised the meaning of power couple as they arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday evening. The Princess looked ethereal in a blue and white floral number from It-girl brand Reformation which featured a fitted bodice with smocked puff sleeves, cascading into a relaxed skirt with a high slit.

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex stepped out in an aqua midi dress by Emilia Wickstead on Wednesday

Countess Sophie amped up the colour with a striking sky-blue midi dress from Emilia Wickstead. Boasting long sleeves, a form-lengthening fit and a subtly flared skirt, the dress added a generous dose of brilliance to this week's Royal Style Watch.

A pair of nude Prada pumps, a straw handbag with blue detailing and a teal straw fascinator made for a scintillating summer ensemble.

The mum-of-two made a stylish entrance at The Royal Agricultural Society Show

For the Royal Agricultural Society Show in Cowes, the Countess of Wessex assembled a summery outfit including a pristine white double-breasted blazer from Altuzarra and a paisley maxi skirt in shades of fern green and cornflower blue from high street favourite ME+EM.

A pair of Penelope Chilvers heeled wedges infused the royal's smart look with a touch of practicality and she wore her blonde hair in a half-up-half-down princess style.

Sophie looked pretty in pink as she joined Prince Edward at The Chelsea Flower Show

The Chelsea Flower Show was a hot spot for sublime royal looks. For the refined event, Countess Sophie sported a playful candy pink wool-blend suit designed by Gabriela Hearst.

She wore her blonde hair tied back and arrived armed with a Sophie Habsburg brown suede handbag and elevated the two-piece with some Penelope Chilvers suede colour-block heels.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor gave off 'Posh Spice' vibes in a black mini dress and knee-high boots

Prince William and Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor attended the first anniversary of Maison Chaumet's London flagship store alongside Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan wearing a classic LBD with spaghetti straps and square neckline. She teamed the mini dress with some knee-high black leather boots for an ageless aesthetic.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria nailed business casual in a boucle jacket, navy midi dress and white trainers

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden perfectly married business chic and on-the-go elegance with her lowkey ensemble. The royal wore a classic blue-grey boucle blazer with round neck detailing and a pleated navy midi dress that billowed in the wind.

Opting for something a tad more comfortable than high heels, Crown Princess Victoria stepped out in some white sneakers and armed herself with a sky blue handbag.

