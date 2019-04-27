﻿
7 times Victoria Beckham dressed the Royals: From Duchess Meghan to Countess Sophie

Proof our favourite royals really are posh...

Photo: © Getty Images
When Victoria Beckham started her fashion label almost ten years ago, who would have thought she would eventually count the royal family as some of her biggest fans! The fashion powerhouse is known for her classic designs, which are loved by Hollywood A-listers as well as our favourite family. Lately though, it seems that VB has two very big royal fans - the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex. The two ladies have worn the label so much, we think we can safely say the former Spice Girl is up there on their fashion favourite hit list.

 

Sophie looked blue-ti-ful in 2018 as she stepped out at the BGC Charity Day, in a bright blue, structured outfit by Victoria Beckham. She styled the ensemble with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and delicate drop earrings. 

Photo: © Getty Images
On Christmas Day 2018, Prince Harry's wife Meghan decided to flatter her growing baby bump in head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. She wore a dark blue dress, boots, dress coat and the brand's Powder Box Handbag. We loved the classic look, and the timeless nature of the ensemble means that the royal can wear the look again and again.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie looked incredible earlier in April,  as she hosted an evening reception at St. James's Palace, dazzling onlookers in her stunning striped dress by VB's label. The fancy frock was made up of vertical stripes in navy, orange, nude and red tones and is a past-season buy, worth £1,550. The royal accessorised to perfection; teaming it with a navy blue jacket and her favourite nude high heels. FYI, Melania Trump also has this eye-catching frock.

 

Photo: © Rex
LA-born Meghan made us green with envy on a visit to Dublin in 2018, teaming her patriotic green pencil skirt with a fabulously cosy sweater from Victoria Beckham. The versatile item could be worn with jeans also, which would be the epitome of casual glam.

Mother-of-two Sophie celebrated International Women's day in style in March, at an event at Buckingham Palace, and her look came straight from VB's new collection. The blonde royal choose a camouflage top and skirt from Victoria's high-end range and we loved the statement feel. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. It was priced at £1295 for the skirt and the matching shirt comes in at £675. A pricey look, but Sophie made  it work. 

 

Former Suits star Megahn was a vision in white at the Commonwealth Service in March. The pregnant royal rocked a chain-print skirt dress by the brand, which is part of the new spring collection. Priced at £1,668, the busy-style print was bang on trend and suited her olive skin tone perfectly.

Photo: © Rex
In 2015 at the same BGC Charity event, Sophie, 53, also turned to VB, stunning onlookers in a zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi.  Well, they do say that once you find a style you like, buy it in every colour…

 

