Inside Meghan Markle's incredible handbag collection – which is your favourite?

Think of the Duchess of Sussex and you immediately think stylish outfits, chic hairstyles and gorgeous handbags! Every time the new royal steps out for a public engagement, she is seen with the season's most on-trend bag on her arm. Every handbag Prince Harry's wife carries becomes an instant sell-out.

Meghan stunned royal watchers on Christmas Day at Sandringham wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham including the cutest VB Powder Box bag, £1550. There is no denying that the former actress has a love for designer totes; in fact she has amassed quite an impressive selection!

We have rounded up Meghan's very best arm candy - which one is your favourite?

That Garbriela Hearst bag

Remember when Meghan stepped out in Sussex carrying the gorgeous Gabriela Hearst Nina bag? It was amazing and a fairly pricey accessory back then at just under £1695. Made in a unique sculptural shape, it unfurled at the top to a smooth suede lining, made from sumptuous satin - a true statement piece. Unfortunately, it has since sold out. 

The bargain Oroton

Meghan turned heads at the Commonwealth Youth Forum when she arrived in a stunning nautical outfit, consisting of a cream and black striped dress by Altuzarra, a black blazer by Camilla & Mark and a striped navy and white handbag. The Zip Top Cross body bag was by Australian brand Oroton and retailed at a surprisingly affordable £171.Sadly, it's no longer available. 

DeMellier tote

The Duchess stole the world's attention once again in Cardiff, with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green handbag by British leather goods company DeMellier, costing £295. DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO!: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

Meghan wears Mulberry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to London's Southbank Centre and Meghan looked incredible in a tailored, sleeveless trench coat by House of Nonie, a pair of Dioressence pumps by Dior and a Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag, £446. The Rosewater design featured a gold chain strap and striking button detail.

The Gucci Sylvie

On her 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out for a walkabout in Melbourne carrying her gorgeous Gucci ‘Sylvie’ mini bag, priced at £805. Still just a tiny bit obsessed with this.

Charlotte Elizabeth

We loved this bag! Meghan was photographed with a chic chestnut 'Bloomsbury' bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth, priced £175. Charlotte told HELLO! at the time: 'It is wonderful to see Ms. Meghan Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth The Chestnut Bloomsbury today."

Meghan's Strathberry bags

The Duchess if known for her love of Strathberry handbags and is often seen carrying one. Back when Meghan made her first official engagement in Nottingham with her then husband-to-be Prince Harry, everyone went wild for the classic Strathberry burgundy tote bag that the actress was sporting. The £500 bag by the Scottish label propelled the brand onto a world-wide platform, with the bag, initially, selling out in minutes.

The Everlane Cognac

When Meghan attended the Invictus Games in Toronto with then boyfriend Prince Harry, she wore a completely simple yet stunningly chic ensemble which consisted of well-cut jeans, a classic white shirt, smart pumps and of course, a fabulous tote bag. The tan Everlane Cognac tote is made from Italian leather and is a wide tote bag that would fit all Meghan's essentials in. The bag retailed at around £130.

The Celine bag

Meghan was snapped leaving the AOL building in New York City in 2016, wearing a navy blue coat and a ghost white bag, by high end designer Celine. The sleek design was structured and eye-catching, yet not too snazzy that it would clash. In short, the perfect holdall for both casual and dressed up attire. It retailed at over £1500 at the time of release.

The Charlotte Olympia box clutch

In 2015, Meghan Markle attended a high-profile fashion event for Vogue Magazine – The Fashion Fund Awards. The actresses dazzled waiting photographers in a metallic mini dress by Misha Nonoo, and carried a pretty little transparent box clutch by British designer Charlotte Olympia.

Roger Vivier

Who can forget when Meghan was the lady in red – working a stunning Preen gown as she left the studios for the TODAY show and channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in bold black sunglasses and a Roger Vivier black tote. The timeless design was the type of bag that will never date.

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

