Inside Meghan Markle's incredible handbag collection – which is your favourite?

Think of the Duchess of Sussex and you immediately think stylish outfits, chic hairstyles and gorgeous handbags! Every time the new royal steps out for a public engagement, she is seen with the season's most on-trend bag on her arm. Every handbag Prince Harry's wife carries becomes an instant sell-out.
Meghan stunned royal watchers on Christmas Day at Sandringham wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham including the cutest VB Powder Box bag, £1550. There is no denying that the former actress has a love for designer totes; in fact she has amassed quite an impressive selection!
We have rounded up Meghan's very best arm candy - which one is your favourite?