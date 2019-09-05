The glamorous ladies of the Monaco royal family

Those Monaco royals are a glam and mysterious bunch. Their photos grace the pages of magazines the world over, showing off their impeccable fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle on the sunny French Riviera. They trace their genetic makeup back to the beautiful Hollywood actress Grace Kelly, who married into the Monaco royal family in 1956 when she wed Prince Ranier III. Tragically, she was killed in a car accident in 1982, but her legacy lives in on in the elegance of her daughters Princesses Caroline and Stephanie, and their children.
Here, we look at the family's most dazzling ladies…