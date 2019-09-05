﻿
The glamorous ladies of the Monaco royal family

The glamorous ladies of the Monaco royal family
The glamorous ladies of the Monaco royal family

Grace Kelly
Those Monaco royals are a glam and mysterious bunch. Their photos grace the pages of magazines the world over, showing off their impeccable fashion sense and luxurious lifestyle on the sunny French Riviera. They trace their genetic makeup back to the beautiful Hollywood actress Grace Kelly, who married into the Monaco royal family in 1956 when she wed Prince Ranier III. Tragically, she was killed in a car accident in 1982, but her legacy lives in on in the elegance of her daughters Princesses Caroline and Stephanie, and their children.

 

Here, we look at the family's most dazzling ladies…

Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene

The stunning Charlene is married to Prince Albert II, who is the reigning Monarch of Monaco and head of the House of Grimaldi. The royal was previously an Olympic swimmer and regularly steps out in the most gorgeous gowns. Here she is in a chic burgundy dress at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala in Beverley Hills.

Princess Caroline
Princess Caroline

The eldest daughter of the late Princess Grace, Caroline always looks stylish at royal engagements and loves to dress in flattering flowing outfits. She has been married three times and is mum to Charlotte, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, and Princess Alexandra of Hanova. The Princess wore this beautiful gown to the Rose Ball in 2019.

Princess Stephanie
Princess Stephanie

Princess Stephanie is the youngest daughter of Grace Kelly and like her sister Caroline, has always been a fashionable dresser. She has three children, Louis and Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. In this photograph we see Stephanie looking radiant in a lilac, silk mini-dress at a gala night in Monaco.

beatrice
Beatrice Borromeo

Chic Beatrice is married to Pierre Casiraghi, who is the youngest son of Princess Caroline. She is part of the aristocratic House of Borromeo, who own the Borromean Islands in Milan. Beatrice looks fabulous in any outfit, but we particularly love this red and black striped gown.

Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi

Beautiful Charlotte is known for her fabulous sense of style, pictured here in an exquisite pale pink and white gown with diamante beading at a Film Gala in Los Angeles in 2017. Charlotte is the daughter of Princess Caroline and it's clear she's inherited her grandmother Grace's elegance.

pauline
Pauline Ducruet

Granddaughter of the late Princess Grace, fashion designer Pauline has an impeccable fashion sense and looks stunning in this black satin jumpsuit pictured here, taken at the Cannes Gala 2019.

alexandra
Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Alexandra is only 19, but is already making a name for herself in the Monaco style scene. She looked amazing in this multi-coloured sequinned gown at the Rose Ball in March 2019.

tatiana
Tatiana Santo Domingo

American-born heiress and socialite Tatiana is married to Andrea Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline. The royal was the belle of the ball in her full-length coral gown with pussy-bow detail in March 2019.

