Princess Charlene's matching moments with mini-me twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 9
Digital Cover royal-style

7 times Princess Charlene twinned with mini-me twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

The nine-year-old Monegaque royals are just like the former Olympic swimmer

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Protective parents Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco have balanced maintaining their children's privacy and attending royal outings as a family.

This means that photos of their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella can be sporadic, but one thing's for sure – their outfits are always carefully planned.

After Charlene admitted she struggled with finding her fashion feet after joining the royal family – she previously said her "Christmas tree" outfit at the Monaco ball was a "baptism by fire" – the Olympic swimmer has developed a chic sense of style. Judging by her family photos, Charlene has passed her sartorial prowess to her nine-year-old kids.

Join us as we look at all the times the Moneqasque Princess had adorable twinning moments with her doppelganger son and daughter…

1/7

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend The Baptism Of The Princely Children at The Monaco Cathedral © Getty

Baptism bonding

Their first coordinating outfit was during the five-month-old royal twins' baptism in May 2015. While the tots wore traditional white dresses with long sleeves and a lace trim, doting mother Charlene matched in an ivory white frock that fell to her knees.

2/7

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace © Getty

Colour coded

Black and blue were the colours of the moment for the Monegasque royals during an appearance over Christmas 2022. Wrapping up warm in the cool winter weather, Princess Charlene looked elegant in a blue coat and knee-high boots, much like Gabriella's blue fluffy jacket and dark tights. Jacques, meanwhile, matched his father in a dark jacket, a scarf and patent shoes.

3/7

Princess Charlene in sunglasses with her husband Albert waving and their two kids© SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Sunglasses season

The roles were reversed in May of the same year, which saw the mother-of-two and her son don sunglasses, while the daddy-daughter duo rocked matching blue and white striped blazers.

4/7

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 © Getty

Coordinating coats

The only difference between Charlene and Gabriella's wardrobe for their Monaco National Day outing in 2023 was the colour! While the South African former swimmer chose a regal red coat dress with oversized lapels and statement buttons, teamed with a matching cherry hat and boots, her daughter stepped out in a navy blue version – alongside the same hat!

5/7

Princess Charlene of Monaco with his children Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco appear at the Palace balcony during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty

Accessory ladies

Speaking of headwear, the mother-daughter pair rocked similar hats for the same event in 2022. While they hadn't yet upgraded to matching outfits, Charlene wore a white coat with a wide-brimmed ebony hat, and her daughter followed suit by completing her red coat with a black headpiece.

6/7

princess charlene white coat © Getty

Tonal moment

Charlene's wardrobe is filled with neutral tones, and she proved she's not the only one in the family to favour black, white and cream in January 2024. She stepped out in a white jacket with black accessories, including leather gloves and boots, while Gabriella wore a tan and cream checked jacket with brown boots and Jacques kept it classic in all black.

7/7

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament on April 22, 2023 © Getty

Black and white

Proving her penchant for clean lines and classic colours, Prince Albert's wife wore a black blazer over a white top, adding a pop of colour with pillar box red lipstick and nail polish. Aside from the splash of red, Gabriella's outfit was much the same as she was snapped in a white T-shirt and black cardigan.

