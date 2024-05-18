7 times Princess Charlene twinned with mini-me twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Protective parents Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco have balanced maintaining their children's privacy and attending royal outings as a family.

This means that photos of their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella can be sporadic, but one thing's for sure – their outfits are always carefully planned.

After Charlene admitted she struggled with finding her fashion feet after joining the royal family – she previously said her "Christmas tree" outfit at the Monaco ball was a "baptism by fire" – the Olympic swimmer has developed a chic sense of style. Judging by her family photos, Charlene has passed her sartorial prowess to her nine-year-old kids.

Join us as we look at all the times the Moneqasque Princess had adorable twinning moments with her doppelganger son and daughter…

1/ 7 © Getty Baptism bonding Their first coordinating outfit was during the five-month-old royal twins' baptism in May 2015. While the tots wore traditional white dresses with long sleeves and a lace trim, doting mother Charlene matched in an ivory white frock that fell to her knees.

2/ 7 © Getty Colour coded Black and blue were the colours of the moment for the Monegasque royals during an appearance over Christmas 2022. Wrapping up warm in the cool winter weather, Princess Charlene looked elegant in a blue coat and knee-high boots, much like Gabriella's blue fluffy jacket and dark tights. Jacques, meanwhile, matched his father in a dark jacket, a scarf and patent shoes.

3/ 7 © SEBASTIEN NOGIER Sunglasses season The roles were reversed in May of the same year, which saw the mother-of-two and her son don sunglasses, while the daddy-daughter duo rocked matching blue and white striped blazers.

4/ 7 © Getty Coordinating coats The only difference between Charlene and Gabriella's wardrobe for their Monaco National Day outing in 2023 was the colour! While the South African former swimmer chose a regal red coat dress with oversized lapels and statement buttons, teamed with a matching cherry hat and boots, her daughter stepped out in a navy blue version – alongside the same hat!

5/ 7 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Accessory ladies Speaking of headwear, the mother-daughter pair rocked similar hats for the same event in 2022. While they hadn't yet upgraded to matching outfits, Charlene wore a white coat with a wide-brimmed ebony hat, and her daughter followed suit by completing her red coat with a black headpiece.

6/ 7 © Getty Tonal moment Charlene's wardrobe is filled with neutral tones, and she proved she's not the only one in the family to favour black, white and cream in January 2024. She stepped out in a white jacket with black accessories, including leather gloves and boots, while Gabriella wore a tan and cream checked jacket with brown boots and Jacques kept it classic in all black.