10 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: the most fashionable outfits of the week

All the top regal looks right here

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing black tailored trousers and a white polka-dot blouse.
It's been a stellar week for regal style with European royals Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Mary of Denmark heading up our Style Watch. The trio has wowed us in several chic outfits, from elegant evening gowns to sharp trouser suits and pretty floral frocks. Letizia deserves a special mention for her ultra-cool tuxedo dress, which gave us happy 80s feels.

On home turf, the Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant during a visit to the Family Nurse Partnership on Thursday, where she wore a pair of black tailored cropped trousers and a navy blue and white polka-dot blouse (see above). Kate's high trousers showed off her slender waist and the royal's brunette locks were immaculate as ever.

Scroll down for more fabulous looks...

Queen Letizia wearing a red and white dress.
Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal has stepped out in so many stunning ensembles this week, we're losing count. On Thursday, the former journalist dressed in this pretty red and white patterned dress and red heels for an engagement in Madrid.

Queen Letizia wearing a white tux dress by Lola Li.
On Wednesday Letizia went all 80s on us in this divine white tux-style dress by Spanish designer Lola Li. The royal teamed the outfit with some cool black Manolo Blahnik heels.

Then on Tuesday we saw Letizia in another retro ensemble – this time a chic monochrome combo of high-waisted black trousers by Uterqüe with a white blouse and matching white belt. She wore black heels that are thought to be by one of her favourite labels, Carolina Herrera and silver earrings by Gold & Roses.

Princess Beatrice wearing a dress by The Vampire's Wife.
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked elegant in this floral-print silk frock on Tuesday evening at a Woman for leadership conference in New York. Her dress was by one of her preferred labels, The Vampire's Wife, and featured puff sleeves with ruffles and a tiered hem.

Crown Princess Mary wearing a tulle dress by Ralph Lauren and Crown Princess Victoria wearing a blush dress.
Crown Princesses Mary and Victoria

The royal ladies stunned on Tuesday evening at a dinner at the Swedish ambassador's residence in Denmark. Mary looked so chic in a three-quarter length blush, tulle dress by Ralph Lauren, which she modified from its original long style. Victoria looked just as fabulous in a blush dress with pretty gold detailing.

Princess Mary wearing a blue skirt.
Princess Mary

Mary turned heads once again on Wednesday in this gorgeous blue pleated skirt and black top. She was on a visit to the National Hospital in Copenhagen.

Princess Victoria wearing a camel-coloured dress.
Princess Victoria

Another chic outfit for the Swedish royal! Victoria stepped out in this classic camel shade on Wednesday for an engagement in Copenhagen. Loving her animal print bag too.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit wearing a green midi dress by H&M.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The Norwegian royal surprised us this week when she wore a green midi dress by H&M on a trip to Oppland County in Norway. The dress is from H&M’s AW19 Conscious Exclusive collection and Mette-Marit teamed it with a winter jacket, burgundy Prada boots and pale pink scarf.

Queen Maxima wearing maroon leather culottes.
Queen Maxima

Maroon was the colour of the day for the Netherlands' Queen Maxima on Thursday, who stepped out in some funky leather culottes, pussy-bow blouse and matching heels.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing a yellow checked coat.
Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia always impresses us with her dress sense and here she is again in a very cool yellow checked coat and at London's V&A Museum. The royal shared the snap on her Instagram page, writing: "Tim Walker’s Wonderful Things - a walk through the incredible and beautiful imagination of the legendary photographer - a must see."

