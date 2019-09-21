Royal style watch: the most fashionable outfits of the week

It's been a stellar week for regal style with European royals Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Mary of Denmark heading up our Style Watch. The trio has wowed us in several chic outfits, from elegant evening gowns to sharp trouser suits and pretty floral frocks. Letizia deserves a special mention for her ultra-cool tuxedo dress, which gave us happy 80s feels.
On home turf, the Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant during a visit to the Family Nurse Partnership on Thursday, where she wore a pair of black tailored cropped trousers and a navy blue and white polka-dot blouse (see above). Kate's high trousers showed off her slender waist and the royal's brunette locks were immaculate as ever.
