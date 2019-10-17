﻿
Fashion

All the times Duchess Kate dressed like Princess Diana on her Pakistan tour

Did Kate look to her late mother-in-law for style inspiration?

...
We've loved watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the past week during their royal tour of Pakistan. As predicted, Kate has wowed us with her chic travel wardrobe, featuring a selection of day dresses and trouser combos, glittering evening gowns and pretty headscarves. The couple have followed in the footsteps of Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana, who visited the country back in the nineties. We couldn't help but notice the likeness between Kate and Diana's Pakistan tour outfits – the ladies both stepped out in vibrant colours and similar styles.

 

Elegant in emerald green

 

Duchess Kate looked fabulous in this bright green tunic (above) by Catherine Walker during her royal tour with Prince William. The cheerful hue of outfit was so similar to this green dress which Diana wore in 1991 when she visited the Badshai Mosque in Lahore.

 

Take a look at more twinning pictures below…

Beautiful in blue

 

Both Kate and Diana chose to wear this stunning royal blue shade during their Pakistan tours. The late Princess stepped out in this ensemble during a visit to Lahore, while Kate donned this traditional design for a trip to the Margalla Hills National Park.

 

Chic in all-white

 

Wow, these outfits are so alike! The Duchess dressed stylishly in a white shalwar kameez - a traditional outfit featuring a long tunic and trousers - by designer Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan for a visit to Lahore. Princess Diana wore a very similar outfit when she landed at Lahore airport in 1996.

Identical Chitrali hats

 

Diana wore this feathered cap back in 1991 after she was made an honorary member of the Chitral Scouts' elite corps in Pakistan. The white wool hat featured white and peacock feathers and a red stip at the front with a silver stag. Fast forward nearly 30 years and here we see Kate in the same type of hat.

 

Glittering evening gowns

 

Ok, these glamorous gowns may not be the same colour but both Kate and Diana chose to wear full-length glittering dresses with long sleeves during their Pakistan tours. Both royals also added a chic scarf to their looks too and accessorised with large statement earrings. Gorgeous!

