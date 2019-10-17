All the times Duchess Kate dressed like Princess Diana on her Pakistan tour

We've loved watching the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the past week during their royal tour of Pakistan. As predicted, Kate has wowed us with her chic travel wardrobe, featuring a selection of day dresses and trouser combos, glittering evening gowns and pretty headscarves. The couple have followed in the footsteps of Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana, who visited the country back in the nineties. We couldn't help but notice the likeness between Kate and Diana's Pakistan tour outfits – the ladies both stepped out in vibrant colours and similar styles.
Elegant in emerald green
Duchess Kate looked fabulous in this bright green tunic (above) by Catherine Walker during her royal tour with Prince William. The cheerful hue of outfit was so similar to this green dress which Diana wore in 1991 when she visited the Badshai Mosque in Lahore.
Take a look at more twinning pictures below…