The mystery behind Duchess Kate's mountain visit outfit – her shirt was actually a dress! The royal's blouse could be a high street buy

When Duchess Kate donned her all-brown ensemble for a visit to Pakistan's Broghil National Park and Kalash village in Chitral, we were left a little puzzled as to the designer of her shirt. The royal wore a midi brown skirt, brown jacket, a Really Wild waistcoat and a pair of boots for the event, teamed with a simple-yet-chic deep brown blouse with metallic buttons. Photographs showed the Duchess' top tucked into her skirt with a belt to pull the outfit together. Now, one Twitter user has revealed where she believes Kate's blouse is from – and we're fairly certain she's right. Could Kate's brown top actually be a shirt dress by Mint Velvet?

The Twitter user wrote: "I can't figure this one out. It looks identical, but it's a dress! Past season @mintvelvet. Utility shirt is my best guess! Help!" It certainly looks like the Mint Velvet dress. Perhaps Kate tucked the shirt dress into her long skirt, or maybe even asked her style team to customise it for her into a blouse?

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wows royal fans in the Edem floral skirt you always wanted

SHOP!: Utility Shirt Dress, £69, Mint Velvet

The Mint Velvet Utility Shirt Dress is still available to buy online and is currently reduced from £99 to £69. It comes in sizes six to 18, although the only size left on the website is size 16. The dress features buttoned epaulettes, cuff tabs, front flap pockets and a tonal belt.

The label also stocks a Utility Shirt of the same design but this only comes in navy, stone and ivory shades. It comes in sizes six to 18, although sizes six and eight are currently out of stock.

MORE: Queen Maxima wows in gorgeous pink cape dress for royal engagement in New Delhi

SHOP!: Utility Shirt, £59, Mint Velvet

We're dying to know if Kate wore the cool piece as a dress or if she adapted it into a blouse. Either way, it's a fabulous look.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.