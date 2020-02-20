﻿
There's just something about the colour purple - the royal ladies are big fans. Symbolic of royalty, luxury and power, it’s no surprise that our favourite royal ladies are all stocked up with lavish lilacs, pretty plums and vibrant violet outfits. From The Duchess of Cambridge to The Duchess of Sussex, The Countess of Wessex to Princess Beatrice, we’ve combed through our royal style archives to find the perfect purple ensembles - and they do not disappoint! 

The Queen

Opening the new premises at the Royal National ENT And Eastman Dental Hospital on Wednesday, The Queen looked lovely as ever in a vibrant purple coat and matching hat. Brightening up the grey winter day with pops of colour, Queen Elizabeth II paired her purple ensemble with pearls, black gloves and a black leather handbag.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania

We’ll never get over this one - Queen Rania’s violet, floor-sweeping gown - which she wore to the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria Of Sweden and Daniel Westling at Stockholm Cathedral - is iconic. Complete with a royal sash and silver tiara, Rania looked every inch a queen in this beautiful gown - and we are absolutely here for it.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Visiting The String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in 2014, Sophie’s purple Prada coat certainly stood out amongst the crowds. Featuring statement gold buttons, Sophie teamed her beautiful overall with tights, black suede heels and a leather clutch bag. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice 

In 2018, Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala wearing a dreamy Alberta Ferretti gown. Fitted with billowing sleeves, a high-ruffled neck and a form-fitting bodice, Beatrice looked breathtaking as she walked the red carpet. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Sussex 

Duchess Meghan’s vibrant violet dress made headlines when she appeared at the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019. Accompanying Prince Harry in a purple Maxwell midi dress by Babaton for Aritzia and navy suede court shoes by Manolo Blahnik, the US-born beauty looked absolutely stunning. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor 

When it comes to fashion, Lady Amelia Windsor likes to step outside of the box - and it always pays off! Wearing this plum day dress for the ba&sh x Doutzen Kroes launch of The Teddy Bag in November 2019, Amelia opted for Chelsea boots, a gold chain necklace and hoop earrings, making for an effortlessly cool and chic London look.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Throwing it back to 2015, Lady Kitty Spencer attended The Ralph Lauren & Vogue Wimbledon Summer Cocktail Party in this darling lavender tie-up dress. Photographed at The Orangery in Kensington Palace, Princess Diana’s gorgeous niece looked radiant as she stepped out in the summer sun.

Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge 

Duchess Kate looked lovely in lilac when she stepped out in this tailored midi-dress by designer Emilia Wickstead. Attending The Global Mental Health Summit in 2018, alongside her husband Prince William, Kate kept her look delightfully demure, pairing her A-line dress with a crocodile Aspinal of London handbag, dusty-rose stiletto pumps and silver dangly earrings - perfection!

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia 

Fashion icon Queen Letizia definitely knows a thing or two about dressing to impress so when she stepped out in this gorgeous purple dress in 2017, we knew it was love at first sight. Pretty in purple, Letizia’s A-line ensemble, which was printed with pale-pink and lilac roses, was paired with nude pumps, a beige belt and a white clutch bag - stunning. Sending out major summer wedding vibes, we can’t get over this classic look.

