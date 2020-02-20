There's just something about the colour purple - the royal ladies are big fans. Symbolic of royalty, luxury and power, it’s no surprise that our favourite royal ladies are all stocked up with lavish lilacs, pretty plums and vibrant violet outfits. From The Duchess of Cambridge to The Duchess of Sussex, The Countess of Wessex to Princess Beatrice, we’ve combed through our royal style archives to find the perfect purple ensembles - and they do not disappoint!
The Queen
Opening the new premises at the Royal National ENT And Eastman Dental Hospital on Wednesday, The Queen looked lovely as ever in a vibrant purple coat and matching hat. Brightening up the grey winter day with pops of colour, Queen Elizabeth II paired her purple ensemble with pearls, black gloves and a black leather handbag.