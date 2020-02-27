Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest twinning moments - see photos

While the Duchess of Cambridge's polished style always impresses, we love it when she and husband Prince William go the extra step to coordinate. Whether the couple are dressed alike in similar colours or twin from head-to-toe, they always complement one another.
From the early days of their relationship to now, we take a look at the royal couple's best matching moments!
In this photo, back in 2011, the Duke and Duchess could have passed as locals at a rodeo demonstration in Calgary, Canada. The newlyweds showed their fun side, twinning in shirts, jeans and of course, the obligatory white cowboy hats.