Kate Middleton's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration

With the UK on lockdown, most of us are donning our comfiest loungewear to work from home. Craving a sense of normality? Perhaps it's time to put an end to that ten-day pyjama streak and put on a pair of jeans, gym leggings or some comfy-but-casual trousers. Sometimes a change of outfit can have you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
When it comes to keeping things casual, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly knows a thing or two about wearing fashionable yet functional clothing. Providing some major style inspiration during self-isolation, we've rounded up Kate's best casual looks.
So, grab a cuppa, make yourself comfortable and check out this stylish royal's everyday outfits...
Nailing her daywear look, Kate wore this nautical-inspired outfit in June 2017 during a visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London. Modelling a pair of navy cropped J Crew trousers, a white top, a tailored blazer from Zara and a pair of tweed loafers to match - this outfit is perfect for anyone booked up with team meetings on Zoom.