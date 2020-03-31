﻿
Kate Middleton's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration

Kate knows a thing or two about keeping things casual

Megan Bull
Photo: © Getty Images
With the UK on lockdown, most of us are donning our comfiest loungewear to work from home. Craving a sense of normality? Perhaps it's time to put an end to that ten-day pyjama streak and put on a pair of jeans, gym leggings or some comfy-but-casual trousers. Sometimes a change of outfit can have you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.  

When it comes to keeping things casual, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly knows a thing or two about wearing fashionable yet functional clothing. Providing some major style inspiration during self-isolation, we've rounded up Kate's best casual looks.

So, grab a cuppa, make yourself comfortable and check out this stylish royal's everyday outfits...

Nailing her daywear look, Kate wore this nautical-inspired outfit in June 2017 during a visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London. Modelling a pair of navy cropped J Crew trousers, a white top, a tailored blazer from Zara and a pair of tweed loafers to match - this outfit is perfect for anyone booked up with team meetings on Zoom. 

Photo: © Instagram
Relaxing with her family in pictures shared on Mother's Day, the Duchess looked effortlessly cool in this khaki round-neck jumper from Swedish brand, Fjallraven. We can see the Duchess donning her favourite cosy knit in the coming months to work from home. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Heading to the Natural History Museum in October 2019, Kate stepped out in these gorgeous green trousers from high street store, Jigsaw. Cutting a relaxed figure in the waist-cinching pair, the mum-of-three teamed her flowy wide-leg trousers with a burgundy top from Warehouse. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate showed off her sporty side during her three-day tour of Ireland with Prince William - while playing football at the Gaelic Athletic Association. Looking radiant as ever, she opted for a casual ensemble that consisted of black skinny jeans, a deep orange-red jumper and a pair of black New Balance x Sweaty Betty trainers.

Photo: © Getty Images
On hand for a visit to the Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange in County Meath, Kate wrapped up warm in a belted green wax Dubarry 'Friel' Olive utility jacket. Underneath, she wore an Alexa Chung x Barbour 'Bella' check blouse, high-waisted jeans from Zara and her trusty brown boots by Penelope Chilvers.  

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate looked gorgeous in this off-duty outfit back in February. She wore a Mango green top, Zara culottes and a pair of Marks & Spencer striped trainers, priced at £29.50.

Photo: © Getty Images
Casual and comfortable in maternity-wear, Kate made an appearance at The Lawn Tennis Association while pregnant with Prince Louis in 2017. Ditching her formal attire, Kate smiled from ear-to-ear as she dressed her baby bump in a black zip-up jacket and a pair of tracksuit bottoms from Monreal London. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Hosting a special Heads Together reception for London Marathon runners at Kensington Palace in 2017, the stylish royal dressed down in a striped jumper by Luisa Spagnoli and white Superga trainers, which she teamed with her beloved skinny jeans. 

Photo: © Getty Images
In a Nike top, Asics sneakers and Monreal London trousers, Kate certainly brought her style A-game to this tennis workshop in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Photo: © Getty Images
While on a safari tour of Kaziranga National Park, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed to impress in a pair of green skinny jeans from Zara, her trusty Sebago shoes and a white polka dot blouse - gorgeous!

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked absolutely stunning when she paid a visit to Canada's Carcross and Montana Mountain in a powder blue cardigan by Sentaler - which she paired with blue skinny jeans, brown suede cowboy boots and earrings by Yukon designer Shelley Macdonald.

Photo: © Getty Images
In October 2017 Kate headed out on a fishing trip in Haida Gwaii, Canada, wearing a red cable knit jumper from the brand Really Wild.

Photo: © Getty Images
In 2017, the Duchess showed off her sporty side once more in a quilted jacket by Perfect Moment and New Balance trainers. 

