Royals wearing stylish sweatshirts: Your regal at-home dressing inspiration

Look your virtual best from your living room

Vogue Williams colour-clashes her bright pink H&M dress with chic red trainers
Carla Challis
princess-diana-royal-sweatshirts
A cool yet cosy sweatshirt might be saved in your H&M or ASOS basket as part of your working from home aesthetic during the coronavirus lockdown, but for the royals? Unlikely. Or is it? We can’t help but think a sweatshirt is a secret staple of the royals, as we’ve spotted royals from Kate Middleton to Princess Diana sporting one over the years. Take a look at how they wear them for some WFH/welded to the sofa inspo.

Princess Diana

Arguably one of the chicest royal sweatshirt showings, Princess Diana wore hers with jeans and a blazer - the perfect attire for your next Zoom meeting.

princess-anne-royals-sweatshirts
Princess Anne

Our number one royal fashion icon, Princess Anne and her yellow zip-up sweatshirt are straight up 2020. Every brand from New Look to Acne have versions of this style, and we are so here for it.

kitty-spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer

Technically it isn't a sweatshirt but Lady Kitty's Spencer's cashmere Alberta Ferretti jumper is part of a tracksuit, albeit an achingly chic one - and gives us a little inspiration to move from jersey or cotton to knit for ours.

kate-middleton-royal-sweatshirts
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton's black hoodie has a classic loungewear look. There's always a place in your wardrobe for a big, oversized hooded top - there's nothing better to wear for binging Disney+ in.

amelia-windsor
Amelia Windsor

Rocking that streetwear vibe, Amelia Windsor's Re/Done hoodie looks cute, comfy and perfect for an at-home workout. Even if that workout is walking to the kettle to make a cuppa.

sarah-ferguson-royal-sweatshirt
Sarah Ferguson 

Sarah Ferguson's look is fitness fashion 101 - jersey shorts, headband and oversized Nike sweatshirt. We love it!

zara-tindall-royal-sweatshirts
Zara Tindall

Zara is the most prolific of royal sweatshirt wearers, and wears one whether she’s being interviewed on Good Morning Britain by Piers and Susanna or hanging out with husband Mike and her kids.

princess-eugenie-royal-sweatshirts
Princess Eugenie

 She might be young here, but if &Other Stories made this sweatshirt you’d see it all over Instagram! In fact, we bet it won’t be long before you do…

