What January blues? 25 times royal ladies looked brilliant in blue

You might like...
-
Royal women wearing mini dresses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more
-
Royal ladies go hell for leather! Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more in daring outfits
-
Royals love this skirt trend: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana & Queen Letizia
From Princess Diana's spotty skirt to Kate Middleton's tartan midi...
-
Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle & more's best workout outfits
-
Rebellious royals with surprise piercings! Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia & more